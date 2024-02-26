Are you a Megan Fox fan, completely swayed by her one screen presence? Well, we feel you! Megan Fox movies are a treat for fans because of her performances and thrilling storylines. They offer the perfect blend of action, drama, and horror, keeping audiences hooked. The actress is also popular for her striking beauty, sharp features and unique fashion sense. From her latest releases to timeless classics, Netflix has an impressive collection of films featuring this talented actress. Let's explore the top 10 Megan Fox movies streaming on Netflix for her fans to enjoy.

Top 10 Megan Fox Movies on Netflix

1. Transformers (July 3, 2007)

In this explosive blockbuster directed by Michael Bay, Megan Fox plays the role of Mikaela Banes, the feisty love interest of Shia LaBeouf's character. Filled with thrilling action sequences and groundbreaking visual effects, Transformers follows the epic battle between Autobots and Decepticons on Earth. This movie was a massive hit and Fox received immense popularity after this movie.

2. Till Death (July 7, 2021)

In this thriller movie, Emma (Megan Fox) wakes up handcuffed to her dead husband and must fight for survival against two men intent on killing her. Till Death features Megan Fox in a compelling role alongside Eoin Macken and Callan Mulvey. If you are a movie buff with interest in thriller and crime, then this one is worth checking out.

3. The Dictator (May 16, 2012)

Sacha Baron Cohen plays the role of General Aladeen, a tyrannical ruler of Wadiya, in this hilarious comedy about dictatorship and democracy. Directed by Larry Charles and released in 2012, The Dictator offers a satirical take on politics and society, comprising funny dialogue and entertaining events. Here, Fox appears in a supporting role. The movie was a massive hit and still remains one of the most entertaining films of all time.

4. This Is 40 (21 December, 2012)

Directed by Judd Apatow, this comedy-drama follows the lives of two individuals, Debbie and Pete, as they navigate the challenges of turning 40 while dealing with family dynamics and financial woes. Featuring Paul Rudd, Leslie Mann, and Maude Apatow in lead roles, This Is 40 provides a humorous yet close glance at midlife crises and relationships.

5. Bad Boys II (July 18, 2003)

Popular actors Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reprise their roles as Miami narcotics cops in this action-packed sequel, where they take on drug lords and Russian mobsters. With a runtime of 2 hours and 27 minutes and released in July 2003, Bad Boys II offers larger-than-life thrills and explosive action, with Megan Fox adding to the star-studded cast. If you love a good action packed watch, then this one’s for you to binge watch on Netflix.

6. Night Teeth (October 20, 2021)

In Night Teeth, Benny gets trapped in a spooky situation when he drives two mysterious women around, only to eventually discover they're vampires causing trouble. Directed by Adam Randal and starring Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Debby Ryan, and Lucy Fry, this movie puts a new perspective on vampires, and Megan Fox's performance keeps you hooked.

7. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (August 8, 2014)

The film is directed by Jonathan Liebesman, this reboot follows the iconic turtles as they team up with April O'Neil to battle the Foot Clan and their leader, Shredder. With Megan Fox, Will Arnett, and William Fichtner in lead roles, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles delivers action-packed entertainment for fans of all age groups, along with Fox's strong portrayal of her character.

8. Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (June 24th, 2009)

Sam Witwicky faces off against the Decepticons once again in this thrilling sequel to the previous installment. As they seek to harness a powerful ancient artifact. With a budget of $200,000,000, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen offers epic battles and jaw-dropping special effects, with Megan Fox reprising her captivating role as Mikaela Banes.

9. Jonah Hex (June June18, 2010)

Josh Brolin stars as the peculiar character, a scarred bounty hunter seeking revenge on his former employer, in this action-packed film. Directed by Jimmy Hayward and featuring Megan Fox, John Malkovich, and Michael Fassbender, Jonah Hex offers a thrilling ride through the Wild West with plenty of gunfights and showdowns.

10. Midnight In The Switchgrass (July 23, 2021)

In the film Midnight in the Switchgrass, things take a thrilling turn when an FBI agent and a Florida state officer team up to catch a serial killer. The film is directed by Randall Emmett and features Megan Fox, Bruce Willis, and Emile Hirsch. This crime thriller keeps you on the edge of your seat with its gripping storyline and intense acting. Megan Fox plays the role of Rebecca Lombardo in the film.