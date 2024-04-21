Warner Bros. debuts a trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's new mystery thriller Trap, featuring Josh Hartnett, Saleka Shyamalan, Hayley Mills, and Marnie McPhail.

The official synopsis reveals that Trap revolves around a father and his teenage daughter discovering they're embroiled in a sinister situation while attending a pop concert. The movie's initial glimpse premiered at this year's CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

Hartnett's character unveiled as serial killer in Trap trailer

In the trailer, Hartnett's character and his daughter, Jody, attend a concert by pop star Lady Raven. While Hartnett walks to the bathroom, he notices significant police presence at the concert. He soon discovers they're there to apprehend a serial killer. The surprising twist is that Hartnett himself is the killer they're after, as evidenced by his phone showing he's holding a victim hostage. The trailer concludes with Hartnett laughing maniacally.

Alongside its preview at CinemaCon, the Trap trailer was showcased at an event in Los Angeles called The Summer of Shyamalan this week. The filmmaker discussed Trap and The Watchers at the event, a project he produced. The Watchers is written and directed by his daughter, Ishana Night Shyamalan. Additionally, the pop star role in Trap is portrayed by the director's other daughter, Saleka, a singer-songwriter who has penned several songs for the film.

Shyamalan's Trap explores dark humour from the killer's viewpoint

The director finds Trap appealing because it tells the story from the killer's perspective, with a touch of dark humour akin to his previous works, such as Servant, The Visit, and Split. Shyamalan aims to ensure an enjoyable experience for everyone despite the odd mix of fear and laughter.

Shyamalan discussed casting Hartnett, noting his recent acting comeback in shows like Black Mirror and Oppenheimer. He emphasized his preference for actors willing to fully commit to the role without holding back. He praised Hartnett's readiness to embrace the film's demands, describing it as the perfect alignment of actors and timing in their careers.

Shyamalan added, “It felt like the perfect match at the moment. Working with him was an absolute pleasure.”

Trap arrives in theaters on August 9th. Check out the trailer below!

