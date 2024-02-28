Who Is Josh Hartnett's Wife Tamsin Egerton? All About Her As Oppenheimer Star Reveals They Secretly Welcomed 4th Child Together

Josh Hartnett, the renowned actor known for his roles in blockbuster films, has recently made headlines not just for his career but also for his growing family. At the 2004 SAG Awards, Hartnett surprised fans by announcing that he and his wife, Tamsin Egerton, quietly welcomed their fourth child. Let’s delve into the life of Tamsin Egerton, Hartnett’s wife, and explore the journey of their expanding family.

Tamsin Egerton: The woman behind the actor

Tamsin Egerton, a talented actress, is the beloved wife of Hollywood heartthrob Josh Hartnett. Tamsin stepped into the world of acting as Mary Lennox in a musical production called The Secret Garden in 2001. Later, she portrayed a young Morgaine in the TV miniseries The Mists of Avalon.

In 2005, she made her film debut in Keeping Mum, followed by her breakout role in St Trinian’s in 2007. She continued to shine in movies like Chalet Girl in 2011 and The Look of Love in 2013.

Originally Tamsin is from Surrey, England, and when she tried modelling for a while, she didn’t find it very interesting. So, she decides to focus on acting instead. It turned out to be a great choice also because at 16 she got a big part in the movie Keeping Mum with Maggie Smith.

“I really love animals,” she said in a 2011 interview with The Independent. “I love all kinds of animals. We had guinea pigs, dogs, cats, rabbits at home—we had them all.”

Tamsin’s married life

Beyond the glitz and glam of Hollywood, Tamsin Egerton shares a meaningful life with her partner, actor Josh Hartnett. Together for over ten years, they have built a loving family. Their three children, now four bring immense joy and Tamsin has spoken fondly about the importance of family in her life. Wanna know how it all began, come let’s delve into Tamsin and Josh’s relationship timeline.

Tamsin Egerton and Josh Hartnett met in 2011 on the set of The Lovers. Their love story blossomed quietly, away from the public eye. They chose to keep their relationship private but showed their love for each other over time.

In November 2021, Josh and Tamsin got married in a small ceremony in London. They preferred a simple celebration with close family and friends, away from the spotlight.

Tamsin and Josh welcomed their first child together in December 2015. Over the years, their family expanded with the arrival of their second child in 2017 and their third child in 2019. In a surprising revelation at the SAG Awards, Josh shared that they had quietly welcomed their fourth child, adding another bundle of joy to their family.

Tamsin talks about marriage

In 2021, Josh Hartnett also spoke about fatherhood to Mr. Porter in 2021. He said, “The thing I am most proud of is that I’m a father of three and I have a good relationship with my partner, In short we have a great family.”

