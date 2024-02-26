Venom 3 star, Juno Temple offers an update on the upcoming Tom Hardy starrer movie

The hotly anticipated third Venom movie is on the way and fans are eagerly waiting for its update. While the movie has been in production for so long and after delays due to the SAG AFTRA strikes, the movie gets an exciting filming update from new star Juno Temple after various delays which have pushed back Sony's Spider-Man Universe threequel.

Ted Lasso star Juno Temple reveals the third Venom movie is almost complete

Juno Temple, who gained wide popularity for his role in Ted Lasso is one of the new additions to the Marvel franchise alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor and Clark Backo. He confirmed to Variety on the Carpet presented by DIRECTV at the 2024 SAG Awards that “Venom 3” is finally nearing the end of filming. “We’re coming close to an end at the moment,” said the actor.

Detailing more about the project, he added, “It’s been a wild, wonderful ride. It’s so new to me. It’s a big set! This is crazy. It’s been so much fun and I got to work with such cool people. I’ve been so lucky in my career to just have the most incredible casts. I can’t wait for it to get out into the world. I think it’s going to be a good one.”

More details about the Tom Hardy starrer Venom 3

With all the updates, the plot details are currently unknown for Sony's Spider-Man Universe threequel, though franchise star Tom Hardy has co-written the story with fellow franchise vet Kelly Marcel, who also wrote the script and is making her directorial debut on the project. The production initially began in June 2023 and was delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike the same year, with cameras resuming rolling in November later that year.

The first two movies from the Venom franchise have remained a standout in the Sony Spider-Man Universe, with audiences in particular being largely favorable in their reception to them. Tom Hardy's performance as journalist Eddie Brock and the titular symbiote has garnered particular acclaim for his commitment to the erratic nature of a man having to share a body with a juvenile alien being, with the overall tongue-in-cheek tone in both installments.

Venom 3 is now scheduled to open in theaters on November 8 from Sony.