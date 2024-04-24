Was Prince Louis' 6th Birthday Photo Post From Kate Middleton And Prince William Delayed This Year? Find Out

Swaying away from the usual tradition of posting the birthday portrait a day before, Kate Middleton and Prince William posted it on his birthday. On April 23, Middleton posted a self-captured and unedited photo of the young Prince to wish him a happy birthday. Was this delay deliberate or just a flick of error?

Why was Prince Louis’ birthday portrait posted a day late?

Obviously, it’s not a huge matter for the royals to comment on, but it is believed that the delay was meant to avoid attention. Posting the picture a day early would have brought in a larger reaction from the audience.

Moreover, the last time Middleton posted a picture, we all remember what happened. So, at a time when the young family is fighting a battle privately, perhaps the Princess is too cautious with her posts.

She could have skipped the ritual entirely, but to thank the people for sending love and wishes to Louis, she took to Instagram to express gratitude. As per People’s Magazine, Catherine herself recently clicked the photo in Windsor Castle.

Kate Middleton’s controversial Mother’s Day photo

It’s not surprising that the Princess is assumingly cautious about editing images. The recent birthday is believed to be unedited. The last time Middleton posted a photo with her kids on Mother’s Day, it created a frenzy over being altered or edited.

The Princess soon enough released a statement with an apology for playing with editing as an “amateur photographer” she called herself.

The scrutiny didn’t seem to seize until she announced her cancer diagnosis through a video on Instagram. Middleton especially highlighted the importance of privacy for her young family at such a dire time.

"We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment," Princess Kate said in the video filmed in Windsor's garden.