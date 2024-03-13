Was Princess Diana Aware of Charles Spencer’s School Abuse? The Historian Reveals

TRIGGER WARNING: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

Princess Diana’s brother, Earl Charles Spencer, has shocking revelations about his younger days in the boarding school Maidwell. Spencer’s memoir A Very Private School was released on March 12, where he talks about his experience at the school, being away from family and childhood trauma. The Earl never shared the stories of his abuse to the late Princess of Wales Diana and his other sisters until recently, and they were “stunned and appalled.”

Earl Spencer’s harrowing childhood, which he NEVER shared with Princess Diana

Following the age-old tradition in the royal families, Spencer and his sisters were sent to boarding school for education. The girls were sent to another one, which the Earl says was gentle, "She went to a very gentle place, I believe," he said.

Meanwhile, he was sent to Maidwell Hall boarding school, where, as an eight-year-old boy, he experienced harrowing incidents. In the heartbreaking memoir, he revealed that he was verbally, physically, and sexually abused during those five years.

Spencer never shared his experience with his sister Diana. He said, "I don’t remember ever discussing what we were going through. We would reconnect for the school holidays, and I don’t remember ever talking about it with her."

He wasn’t the only one abused at that school

Despite going to an Elite school, the boys became prey to predators and alleged paedophiles who would assault them in their dormitory beds. The experience has given Spencer a childhood trauma that affected his relationship with women in his life. He even wanted to self-harm as a young boy, as he said, "I genuinely did consider self-inflicted wounds with my father’s shotgun very regularly at the end of term."

The 59-year-old historian opened up about his reason behind writing the book. "I had always felt that I had dealt with this chapter of my life and had put it to bed," he said. But talking to classmates and hearing their experiences was very triggering for me. I'd be very struck by the horror of what they had shared. And that was the hardest bit."



What the Earl hopes his memoir would do…

The last thing Spencer wants is to portray the image of “Poor little rich boys,” he wants to emphasize that this issue goes beyond wealth and is about the vulnerability of children.

"My biggest fear is that people might think, 'Poor little rich boys. What have they got to complain about?' It’s not about the wealth. It’s about the vulnerability of children in any social class. My biggest hope is that it genuinely will help people," The Earl said.

DISCLAIMER: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.