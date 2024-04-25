Zach Roloff is one of the central figures around whom the hit show 'Little People, Big World' revolves. The show first began in 2006 and focuses on the Roloff family, originally from Portland, Oregon. Its episodes delve into the lives of Roloff’s parents and his experience with dwarfism. Over the years, the show has also highlighted Roloff’s children and his wife, Tori Roloff.

Earlier this year, Zach Roloff and Tori Roloff announced their departure from the show, stating they would not be returning after the latest season. As the current season of the show comes to a close, Roloff has opened up about his family's perpetual presence in the limelight, as reported by People.

ALSO READ: Who Is Zach Roloff? Everything To Know About Little People Big World Star As He Recalls Near-Death Experience Before Brain Surgery

Zach Roloff opens up about his family being in the limelight

On the current season finale episode of Little People, Big World, which aired on Tuesday, April 23, the father of three, Zach Roloff, discussed his family's differences and how they deal with feeling like they're being watched in public.

As reported by People, during a confessional, Roloff opened up and said, "Throughout our lives, our family will stand out. You know, Tori is my wife, and I am her husband, with me being small, her being tall, and our children being short. Our family will always stand out, but that's something you get used to. It can get frustrating at times. We get sensitive at times, and we ensure that our children are well-behaved because we believe we are being watched."

His wife, Tori, chimed in and said, "It's hard sometimes.” Riloff further added that he and his wife Tori can’t burden the kids with other people's obligations, expectations, and judgments.

Zach Roloff and his wife Tori Roloff quit Little People, Big World

Zach Roloff and Tori Roloff revealed in February that they were taking an exit from Little People, Big World at the end of season 25. On their Raising Height podcast, Tori Roloff revealed, "We aren't returning to Little People, Big World. Like, we're done. That part of our lives, that chapter, has closed."

Sharing the same perspective as his wife, Zach Roloff said, "I believe the chapter is closed, regardless of whether we are asked back or not. We've made it plain that we're done with that chapter for a variety of reasons, which we shall discuss. But because we've made that pretty clear, we also haven't. They haven't asked us back, technically. This last cycle was rough, between the family and the farm deal, and we are done with it."

Meanwhile, Zach Roloff and Tori Roloff share three kids together. The couple has two sons together. Their eldest sons are Jackson Kyle, who is 6 years old, and Joshua Luke, who is 23 months old. They also have a daughter, Lilah Ray, who is 4 years old.

ALSO READ: Who Are Zach Roloff's Children? Find Out As Little People Big World Star Confronts Prospect Of Wife Explaining His Death To Kids