Who Is Zach Roloff? Everything To Know About Little People Big World Star As He Recalls Near-Death Experience Before Brain Surgery

Zach Roloff, known for his role in the reality TV series Little People, Big World, recently opened up about a harrowing health scare he faced, alongside his wife Tori Roloff, as they reflected on a near-death experience that shook their family to the core. The couple opened up about the critical moments which they assumed at that time to be their last, as they address Zach’s recent serious Brian "exploratory surgery."

Everything you need to know about Zach Roloff

Zach Roloff, born on May 10, 1990, is a familiar face to many as one of the stars of the long-running reality television show Little People, Big World. The series, which premiered in 2006 on TLC, offers viewers an intimate look into the lives of the Roloff family, who reside on a farm near Portland, Oregon. Zach, born with dwarfism like his parents Matt and Amy, has been a central figure on the show, alongside his twin brother Jeremy and siblings Molly and Jacob.

The show has captured the ups and downs of the Roloff family over the years, including Zach's journey living with dwarfism as he navigates his life's challenges and relationship with his wife, Tori Roloff. Despite the show initially announcing its end in 2010, it has continued to captivate audiences, with its 25th season set to premiere on February 20, 2024.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kingsley Ben-Adir Feels Humble As He Shares His Experience Of His Role In The Movie Bob Marley: One Love

Zach and Tori Roloff reflected on Zach‘s critical operation

In February 2023, Zach Roloff faced a terrifying health crisis that stemmed from chronic migraines he had been experiencing for nearly a decade. Despite multiple visits to doctors and inconclusive tests, the cause of Zach's debilitating headaches remained elusive. However, Zach and Tori's lives took a frightening turn when Zach's health rapidly deteriorated. “We would go the ER and I would get tested and they wouldn't see anything. We just settled on ... I was having these episodes and sometimes a nap would help,” Zach shared.

During an episode of their podcast Raising Heights , Zach and Tori recounted the terrifying ordeal that unfolded when Zach's shunt, a medical device implanted in his brain to manage fluid buildup, malfunctioned. Tori described the panicked moments when she was alerted to Zach's condition, recalling rushing to the ICU where Zach was being treated.

Zach's condition became critical as doctors worked to manually drain fluid from his brain, a temporary measure to alleviate the pressure caused by the malfunctioning shunt. Tori vividly recalled the fear and uncertainty of not knowing whether Zach would survive the ordeal. Tori stated, recalling the frightening incident, “It’s been a year since Zach almost died. I get woken up that morning at 2 a.m., 4 a.m. and this nurse goes, ‘Your husband’s getting moved to ICU.’ I fled in a panic to the ICU. And when I got to you — Zach was there yelling my name. And so I’m like ‘Oh my gosh he’s dying like this is it.’ You were still in so much pain. Your heart rate started dropping.”

As Zach's condition worsened, doctors determined that emergency surgery was necessary to replace the malfunctioning shunt. Tori recounted the agonizing wait during the "exploratory surgery," unsure of what the procedure would reveal. Fortunately, the surgery was successful, and Zach's condition stabilized. “There [were] a lot of unknowns,” Tory shared. “It was really scary watching you get rolled away, not knowing."

Reflecting on the ordeal, Tori expressed the emotional toll it took on her and their family, including their eldest son Jackson's fear of losing his father. “We’re up on a year on that and I haven’t had a migraine since then,” Zach affirmed. Despite the challenges they faced, Tori expressed gratitude for Zach's recovery, exclaiming, “You are alive and kicking and doing your thing. Thank the Lord above."

Advertisement

The recent revelation has made fans even more eager for the upcoming season 25 of Little People, Big World, scheduled to premiere on February 20, 2024.

ALSO READ: Is Brian Wilson Suffering From Neurocognitive Disorder? Find Out As The Beach Boys Legend's Family Files For Conservatorship