Who Are Zach Roloff's Children? Find Out As Little People Big World Star Confronts Prospect Of Wife Explaining His Death To Kids

Zach Roloff is making sure his kids remain prepared for anything that might happen.

Zach and his wife, Tori Roloff share a daughter, Lilah Ray, who is 4 years old, and two sons Jackson Kyle, who is 6, and Josiah Luke, who is 21 months old.

In the latest season premiere of Little People Big World, the 33-year-old father of three discussed his recent brain surgery. He shared the daunting task he faced: preparing his wife Tori, 31, to potentially explain his death to their children - daughter Lilah Ray (4) and sons Jackson Kyle (6) and Josiah Luke (21 months).

Zach Roloff faces post-surgery recovery and concerns about parenting challenges ahead

In the episode, Zach is shown recovering from surgery and discussing with Tori his condition's future implications. He mentions that dealing with the kids can be more challenging and expresses his constant thoughts about them, saying, "They want to have their daddy for a while.

Later in the episode, Zach reflects on the rapid pace of events, expressing gratitude for being past the surgery. He commends Tori for her strong support and dedication to looking after their children.

He further mentions that getting a headache now triggers him, expressing sadness at the thought of Tori having to explain to the kids why their dad isn't there.

ALSO READ: Who Is Matt Roloff? Everything About Zach Roloff's Dad As He Decides To Leave Farm To Ex-Wife Amy In Little People, Big World Premiere

Advertisement

Lilah Roloff's heartwarming daddy-daughter Gala debut melts hearts

Earlier this week, Tori posted pictures of Zach taking Lilah to her first daddy-daughter dance.

She wrote, “Lilah and @zroloff07's first daddy-daughter gala! So touching to watch them enjoy this special evening together. Love you both so much!"

The couple's sons joined their sister for an adorable family photo. "It’s the bros at the end for me!" Tori added.

Family fun at Disneyland: Lilah's mixed reactions to meeting characters

Last year, the family had a trip to Disneyland. Lilah had mixed feelings about meeting the cartoon characters. She was okay with taking a selfie with her mom and Princess Jasmine but cried during another photo with Minnie Mouse.

"Lilah likes to admire the characters from afar," Tori captioned adding, "But she can't take her eyes off her signature."

Later, Tori posted a selfie with her two boys. Josiah was on her lap while Jackson sat beside them, smiling happily.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kingsley Ben-Adir Feels Humble As He Shares His Experience Of His Role In The Movie Bob Marley: One Love