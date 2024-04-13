According to Matthew McConaughey, his title of Sexiest Man Alive has never ended. The 50th anniversary special issue of PEOPLE features the Oscar winner among 11 other celebrities on the cover. McConaughey, 54, discusses his thoughts about winning the 2005 Sexiest Man Alive award during the conversation.

For the past 19 years, people have been telling Matthew McConaughey, jokingly, "You're no longer the Sexiest Man Alive." He laughs and says, "Well, I am not dead. Come on, please.

The Secret Behind Matthew McConaughey’s 'Sexiest Man Alive' Title

"You remain the Sexiest Man Alive as long as you bear the title. "That was my joke moving forward with everything," McConaughey further added. He and his wife Camila have three children together. Looking back on that photo session, McConaughey maintains his choice of jeans.

"I noticed at that time that denim was always the go-to for photoshoots, especially this one. Wear denim. Eye-catching blue, denim, classic American. It was a wise decision," he remarks. "Denim still works for me today."

McConaughey's Family Teasing and Advice

According to McConaughey, "my family razzed me about" getting the title. His 92-year-old mother, Kay, had one particularly memorable response. He clarifies, "She said what she's always said."

My mother has always said, 'Yep, I see where you got it from,' whenever I have gained recognition for anything, be it a role, being on the cover of PEOPLE Magazine, or being named Sexiest Man Alive."

This week's edition also had a question about what advice McConaughey, who gives back through his Greenlights Grant Initiative, would give his younger self. Yes, but I wouldn't let him know. He responds, "I'd let him figure things out the same way I did. "Remove feeder roads from the main route. Feel lost, perplexed, and frustrated, but then conquer it."

