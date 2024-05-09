‘I miss you’: ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo reflects on guilt following Moonbin’s passing; asks him not to worry in heartfelt message

Trigger warning: This article contains mention of death

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo recently made an appearance on You Quiz on the Block, where he opened up about his feelings towards his fellow groupmate, Moonbin. Following Moonbin's tragic passing in 2023, more than a year passed, and the hosts delicately approached Eun Woo about his emotions regarding the loss. Eun Woo candidly revealed that while he kept himself occupied with schedules, feelings of guilt inevitably crept in, and he further reflected the complexity of his emotions amidst the loss.

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo discusses his guilt following Moonbin’s passing

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo openly shared his coping mechanism following the tragic passing of his fellow member, Moonbin: immersing himself in busy schedules. However, despite his efforts to distract himself, feelings of guilt lingered. In homage to Moonbin, he penned a heartfelt song titled Where Am I, a deeply personal creation.

Reflecting on the song, Eun Woo expressed sadness over the tendency for people to forget too easily and pondered how he himself wished for Moonbin to be remembered meaningfully. He revealed that he wrote the lyrics while shedding tears, yet he struggles to perform the song due to overwhelming guilt.

Eun Woo further revealed how the grief seeped into every aspect of his life, causing him to question his right to basic necessities like eating and sleeping. The singer revealed how Moonbin often appeared in his dreams, in various settings such as the gym or recording studio, serving as a constant presence even in sleep.

Feeling conflicted, Eun Woo grappled with the situation. He didn't want to seem overly unaffected, yet he also didn't want to convey that he was in stress. In the end, he resolved to embrace life with strength and determination, knowing deep down that it's what Moonbin would have wanted for him.

Cha Eun Woo leaves a message for Moobin

Moonbin, the cherished idol, continues to reside in the hearts and memories of fans and fellow group members, who have paid tribute to him in various ways. Recently, Jinjin commemorated the first anniversary of his passing by sharing a track featuring Moonbin's voice. Additionally, Eun Woo has openly expressed his affection for Moonbin, including releasing a cover in honor of the idol last year.

During his appearance on You Quiz On The Block, Eunwoo seized another opportunity to convey a heartfelt message to Moonbin, deeply touching many. Beginning with a simple inquiry about Moonbin's well-being, Eun Woo reassured him of his care and expressed his longing for a reunion. ASTRO’s Sanha further echoed these sentiments by reposting Moonbin’s message on his Instagram story, tagging Moonbin’s account with a poignant message: “you’re listening, right? I miss you so much.”

