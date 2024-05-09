Did Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan just delete his cryptic post after announcing breakup with longtime girlfriend?
In a recent development, MC Stan took to his social media and informed fans about parting ways with his partner. He shared a note on Instagram which grabbed our attention. Have a look here.
It's absolutely shocking! MC Stan, who is popular for his rapping skills and shot to popularity with his participation in Bigg Boss 16, has recently announced his breakup with his partner. Informing his fans about the same, he took to his official Instagram handle and shared a note. Expressing grief, the rapper mentioned how feelings vanish away when ignored. Since MC Stan has a huge fanbase, the note grabbed the eyeballs of several netizens.
MC Stan maintains an active social media presence, but the breakup note was extremely unexpected for his fans. Before this, the Bigg Boss 16 winner announced quitting rapping in the same way.
MC Stan's heartbreaking note
Earlier today (May 9), MC Stan updated his Instagram story with an unexpected note and mentioned, "Breakup (mending heart emoji)." Expressing his pain and grief, the rapper penned, "Even the strongest feelings expire when ignored and taken for granted."
Have a look at his Instagram story:
However, after uploading the story, MC Stan deleted the note. This left fans wondering and has given birth to various speculations.
Well, this isn't the first time when the rapper has left fans bewildered about his life happenings. A few days back, he posted a note and announced that he would be quitting rapping. The note read, "Mein rap chodhne wala hoon (red heart emoji) (I'm going to quit rapping)."
Check out MC Stan's story here:
About MC Stan
MC Stan Is popular for his rapping skills and fiery lyrics creations. He enjoys a massive fan following among the youth, and his music resonates with the masses. It is quite common for him to travel to different places for his tours and shows. During his Bigg Boss 16 days, he expressed his love for his girlfriend, whom he fondly calls Buba. He received her t-shirt in the house and felt like she had sent a hug for him. In the finale, both had a telephonic conversation, too.
The rapper arrived on the stage of Bigg Boss 17 as a guest and shared warm gestures with host Salman Khan. MC Stan appeared to promote Alizeh Agnihotri's Farrey as he sang the title track of the film.
Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates!
ALSO READ: Arjun Bijlani falls prey to cybercrime; reveals having his credit card hacked, experiencing fraudulent transactions