As the 2024 Met Gala unraveled on the steps of the MET museum on Monday, May 6, rapper Cardi B left spectators dumbfounded with her look. She arrived in a custom black gown, that was held by an entourage of nine men. While Cardi B’s voluminous dress covering the entirety of the red carpet received mixed reactions, her lack of recognition for the designer left many visibly unimpressed.

During a quick chat with Emma Chamberlain interviewing for Vogue, Cardi B forgot the designer’s name and addressed them as simply an Asian individual. After the video made it on the internet, netizens flocked to the comments to bash the Grammy-winning singer for her blatant ignorance.

Cardi B forgets her Met Gala designer’s name

Emma Chamberlain asked her about the designer before B entered the red carpet. Clearly baffled by the question, the Up rapper responded by saying, “It’s this amazing designer. They’re Asian and everything.” Well, fashion’s biggest night, and Cardi B’s designer doesn’t get a shoutout.

The 31-year-old rapper has been a head-turner at the Met Gala, delivering show-stopping looks since 2018. In a haphazard effort to maintain her iconic status this year, Cardi B probably forgot to catch her designer’s name.

Moreover, Cardi B remarked on the weight of the dress, claiming it made her feel nauseous earlier in the interview. “The dress weighs more than me…it actually gets me like a headache, it actually made me nauseous,” the rapper told Chamberlain while her entourage patiently waited in the back.

Cardi B was wearing a custom dress by Windowsen, the label owned by Chinese designer Sensen Lii. He is best known for his avant-garde finesse, combining elements of fashion and theatre. Lii interpreted the Met Gala theme, Garden of Time with Cardi B’s flowy black dress symbolizing the fertile, vast black soil in a garden crucial for flower growth. Reports suggest the dress took two months to put together.

We don’t know of the designer’s reaction but the fans were clearly antagonized and reacted to the episode with fiery comments under the YouTube video.

Fans are mad over Cardi B’s ignorance

Within hours of the post on Vogue’s official YouTube channel, fans took over the comments section to bash the notable rapper for not only forgetting designer Sensen Lii’s name but also attempting to describe him through his race.

One fan wrote, “She had one job to remember that name…,” indicating the artist’s unawareness. Whereas another provided an insight into her obtuse remarks, “Designers should think twice about choosing her to showcase for them at next year's gala.” “All that effort, the designer put in making this outfit, for her to forget her name, this was supposed to be the designer's moment, she is such an airhead,” a third elaborate comment criticized.

Similarly, most of the comments were oozing with judgment and criticism from the fans, calling her out for not giving due credit to her designer who had put in months of effort to build her jaw-dropping appearance.

