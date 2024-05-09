Bigg Boss 17 winner and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui has released his first song after winning the controversial reality show. The song has been titled Dhandho and was created in collaboration with rapper Spectra and music producer Sez On The Beat. On May 9, Faruqui treated his fans to the official video of the song.

Munawar Faruqui releases official video of his song

On May 7, Munawar Faruqui dropped the poster of the song with the caption, “Dongri se Noida crash course on 10th May…” In the poster, he is seen with Rapper Spectra, both of them wearing white bomber jackets and black shades, with US dollars scattered in the air.

Now, the Bigg Boss 17 winner has released an entertaining video in which he and rapper Spectra can be seen around the Mumbai streets, showcasing the city and its people.

Watch Munawar Faruqui’s song here:

Centered around themes of money and power, as the Gujarati word Dhandho means business, the song's beat is strikingly catchy. A lively hip-hop number that blends underground vibes with street-style rap, Dhandho marks the reunion of Munawar Faruqui and Spectra after four years.

Sharing his thoughts about the song, Munawar Faruqui said, “I'm thrilled to share ‘Dhandho’ with the world, a song that embodies the raw energy of the streets. The song is about power and is out-and-out underground hip-hop. Collaborating with Spectra is always special, and I hope that everyone enjoys our song as much as we do.”

Produced by Sez On The Beat under the Warner Music India label, Dhandho rocks as a vibrant hip-hop number, bringing two modern-day rap icons, Munawar Faruqui and Spectra.

Upon the announcement of the release of the song, Bigg Boss 17's Abhishek Kumar was the first to drop a congratulatory message for Munawar Faruqui. He commented, "All the very best, brother!"

Fans of Munawar are overjoyed with the latest track. One user wrote, "Ek Hi Rap Main Sabko Tunnel Tak Chhod Kar Aa Gaya Apna Bhai," referring to the lyrics. Another user wrote, "Ohhh Bhai.....kya song bana dala!"

Meanwhile, a few even thought that he might have taken a dig at Nazila and Ayesha Khan with the lyrics.

