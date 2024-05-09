SM Entertainment has unveiled extensive plans for the rest of 2024, and a whole lineup of new music releases is ahead of us. Among the many debuts, a new girl group is also set to launch from the company. The upcoming new group will debut around the fourth quarter of 2024.

SM Entertainment announces plans to launch new girl group

On May 8, 2024, a South Korean news media outlet reported the plans that SM Entertainment has revealed for the rest of the year. The company is planning to debut a girl group, SMNGG, in the fourth quarter of this year. It will be the sister group of the newly debuted boy group, RIIZE.

Although they are being dubbed as the younger sisters of RIIZE, they do not share any familial relationships. It is a marketing strategy that has been used by the agency for years, for example, TVXQ and The Grace, Super Junior and Girls’ Generation, SHINee and f(x), EXO and Red Velvet, and even NCT and aespa.

The news of the group debuting was circulating last year, but maybe due to a few circumstances, the debut date was delayed. Later, it was decided that the group would debut in the first half of 2024, but that did not go as planned as well. It is expected that this time the fans will get to meet the newly formed band by the end of the year. Moreover, the upcoming group will reportedly be the largest group to debut under the company since aespa.

More about SM Entertainment

SM Entertainment is a South Korean entertainment company that houses some of the most popular K-pop groups in the industry. TVXQ, Super Junior, Girls’ Generation, EXO, Red Velvet, NCT, aespa, and RIIZE are the K-pop groups currently functioning under the company. Furthermore, massive solo artists like BoA and Kangta are also part of the company.

aespa is gearing up for its comeback currently and is set to release its first full album, Armageddon, on May 27, 2024. In the month of June 2024, RIIZE will be releasing their first mini album, RIIZING. Both groups are set to hold their world tour in many cities across a variety of different countries.