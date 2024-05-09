‘Apologize to Stray Kids’: Rude Met Gala 2024 paparazzi’s website gets hacked after disrespecting K-pop group

Stray Kids recently made their debut at the Met Gala 2024, becoming the first K-pop group to ever attend the prestigious fashion event. All eight members graced the evening donning chic tuxedo suits. Their elegant appearance was utmostly lauded by the fans. But it was marred by some rude comments by the paparazzi present at the event.

Stray Kids' fan hacks Met Gala paparazzi's website for allegedly making offensive comments towards group

For the unversed, on May 6 ET (May 7 IST), Stray Kids attended the Met Gala 2024 alongside BLACKPINK’s Jennie and a bunch of Hollywood luminaries. During the group’s appearance, some rude paparazzi were spotted making ‘racist’ comments towards the members. ‘jump’. ‘Unemotional’, ‘robot’, and many more offensive comments truly enraged the group’s fans, who scripted history with their debut Met Gala.

So netizens paid special attention to the viral clips from their attendance. Especially, since at the event, photographers and journalists queued on both sides of the main floor, it was easier for fans to find out the ones that disrespected them.

Hawkeyed netizens used their detective skills and discovered photographer Sean Zanni, an individual partaking in the rude comments. Shortly after, STAYs (Stray Kids fandom name) were quick to track down his Instagram account, which he immediately made private after facing backlash.

One of the fans then took the matter a step further and hacked his website, which was listed on his social media handles. The website’s homepage screen now shows blank with the hashtag ‘Apologize to Stray Kids’.

What must have happened was a fan with deft hacking skills purchased his expired domain and made changes. Though the individuals kept themselves behind the screen, fans can’t help but think it justified since none of the paparazzi came forward with an apology despite the outrage.

Stray Kids' leader Bang Chan lauded for his 'leader-like' behavior amid paparazzi's rude comments

Meanwhile, during their Met Gala attendance, Stray Kids’ leader Bang Chan seemed to have gesturing members follow him up to the stairs, when they were attacked with rude comments.

Though it is not sure, if he did so to prevent members from getting hurt by the comments, fans praised him for his swift yet calm reaction and leader-like behavior.

Now, attention is on whether the individual or any other paparazzi accused of throwing xenophobic comments come forward and apologize for their behavior at Met Gala 2024.

