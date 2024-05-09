Ryan Garcia Threatens to ‘Destroy’ Errol Spence and ‘Steal’ His Girl Amid Their Social Media Feud

Why is Ryan Garcia threatening to "destroy" Errol Spence Jr.? And what's this about stealing Spence's girl? Beneath their fiery social media exchanges lies a deeper narrative—unresolved issues involving Spence's former coach, Derrick James, now Garcia's mentor. Could this legal backdrop be fueling the feud?

As these two fighters trade barbs online, with Garcia even dragging personal relationships into the spotlight, one has to wonder: What's really at stake here? Is it just the usual pre-fight hype, or is there genuine animosity brewing?

Steroid snub? Errol Spence disses Ryan Garcia

So, how did this whole thing erupt? It all started with a boxing fan throwing a hypothetical fight between Garcia and Spence into the Twitterverse. The fan asked Spence, "Ryan Garcia would be lit bro couldn’t beat Spence even on the Ostarine." Spence wasn't exactly thrilled with the idea. He shut down the suggestion, taking a swipe at Garcia's recent positive PED test with a quote: "I’ll legit beat his a** at the (at&t stadium at 154-160) off the strength of him testing positive but ion take tune ups."

Garcia, however, wasn't fazed by the jab. He jumped right into the challenge, firing back with a confident quote: "Please let's run it, I will gladly destroy you and finish the job, Crawford almost did I will finish the job." Clearly, Garcia was referencing Terence Crawford's victory over Spence last year.

The feud didn't end there. Errol made sure to hit back at KingRy

Garcia gets reminded of Davis' loss

As tensions mounted, Spence reminded Garcia of his recent knockout loss to Gervonta Davis. "Tank didn’t get to finish you 'cause you quit like a h*e, like we knew you would do. Go find someone to play with," he scoffed. This taunt was designed to undermine Garcia's credibility and fighting spirit, suggesting he was no match for Spence.

Undeterred and increasingly personal, Garcia's response took the feud to new heights. "F**k you before I steal your girl, b*tch. Pay back Derrick hoe. That’s how I’m coming, bitch," he shot back, openly challenging Spence's personal life and invoking their shared history with coach Derrick James.

Will this heated exchange lead to an actual fight, or is it all just talk? What do you think? Could this feud be the spark that ignites one of the most memorable fights in recent history?

