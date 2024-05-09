Chris Hemsworth Did THIS When He First Met His Screen Idol Brad Pitt

One of the A-lister actors in Hollywood, Chris Hemsworth, has an idol from the industry. Not only did he inspire Hemsworth to become an actor, he even named his son after one of his legendary characters. Hemsworth is a huge fan of Brad Pitt.

Ahead of the release of Hemsworth’s much-awaited film Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, set to have its world premiere at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 15, he revealed to Vanity Fair how he idolizes Pitt. He also shared the story of meeting Pitt for the first time after working for nearly 20 years in the industry. Read below for further details.

When did Chris Hemsworth meet Brad Pitt for the first time and how did it go?

Hemsworth grew up binge-watching films such as Legends of the Fall featuring Pitt as a wounded rancher Tristan Ludlow. Talking about Pitt's character in the film, he said, "There's never been a more beautiful man onscreen." Cut to a couple of decades later when his wife was expecting the twins, they watched the film again together and asked her, "Is this not the coolest character in the world? I believe Tristan should be the name of one of our children."

However, Hemsworth spent almost two decades in the industry but hadn’t had the chance to meet his screen idol. He finally got the chance at the after-party of Pitt’s 2019 film Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood’s premiere. Hemsworth said he was hiding in a corner when his agent asked him if he had met Pitt yet. To which, he said, “Oh, he doesn’t want to meet me.”His agent replied, “No, he does, come and say hello!”

Hemsworth recalled, “When Brad went to shake my hand, somehow in my eagerness I’d already gone in for a hug.” He continued, “Which thankfully was accepted, and we had a chuckle about. We talked a lot about motorbikes, because my dad used to race.”

About Chris Hemsworth’s career and what he thinks about it

Before venturing into Hollywood, Hemsworth worked in an Australian soap opera for a few years playing a stud. “I always felt like, Oh, I’m just being kind of put over here in the corner: ‘Yeah, just take your shirt off and go over there, and now you’re working at the gym and now you’re working at the bar,’” he said.

Following which, he was roped in for the role of Thor as one of the first projects in Hollywood which on to become one of his greatest. Despite his gratitude for the chance, Hemsworth found it difficult to play the legendary God of Thunder and often thought himself to be “pretty replaceable”. However, the Marvel movies were back-to-back hits. And, 27 movies and several big roles later, Hemsworth, born to working-class parents, felt overwhelmed by his success.

His role in the 2013 film Rush has been his most favorite for it took him out of “that typecast space of the muscly action guy and let me play a character with complications and darkness.” His role in Furiosa is his second favorite now and he is nervous about what is next in store.

Hemsworth mentioned making a “bit of a wish list” of six films he wants to work on in the coming decade.

