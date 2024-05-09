WATCH: Rajkummar Rao visits temple in Juhu ahead of Srikanth’s release; greets paps with heartfelt namaste

Rajkummar Rao is gearing up for his highly anticipated film Srikanth, a biopic also starring Jyothika and Alaya F. The film is slated to hit screens on May 10. Ahead of the film's release, the actor recently visited a temple in Mumbai to seek blessings.

Apart from Srikanth, Rao will also be seen in Mr. & Mrs. Mahi with Janhvi Kapoor.

Rajkummar Rao visits temple in Juhu ahead of Srikanth’s release

In a video, Rajkummar Rao is captured exiting a temple in Mumbai’s Juhu dressed in casual attire. He chose a simple yellow polo t-shirt paired with brown pants. As he exited the temple, he washed his hands before heading towards his car. The actor even engaged in conversation with paparazzi stationed there, showcasing his friendly and down-to-earth demeanor.

Watch the video right here:

More about Srikanth

Srikanth, apart from Rajkummar Rao, also stars Jyotika, Alaya F, and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles. Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, in association with T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP, Srikanth – Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne is directed by Tushar Hiranandani. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani, the film is set for a nationwide release on May 10, 2024, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

Rajkummar Rao is also set to feature in Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, alongside Janhvi Kapoor. The film is set to release on May 31. The makers recently dropped fresh posters of the pair on social media sending fans into a frenzy.

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share the posters, captioning them, “Miliye Mr aur Mrs Mahi se, inke liye life is cricket aur cricket is life cricket se badh ke, Mr Mahi only loves his dear wife. #MrAndMrsMahi in cinemas on 31st May, 2024.”

