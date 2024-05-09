Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur celebrate Anurag Basu's birthday on Metro In Dino sets; PIC goes VIRAL

Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur, currently filming Anurag Basu's Metro...In Dino, marked the director's birthday with a celebration on the sets. Check out the photo here!

By Rajni Singh
Updated on May 09, 2024  |  03:39 PM IST |  7.9K
PIC: Sara and Aditya celebrate Anurag Basu’s birthday on Metro In Dino sets
Picture Courtesy: Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur/Instagram

Anurag Basu is all set to make a directorial comeback after 4 years with his next titled Metro...In Dino, starring Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur. Announced in December 2022, the movie is currently in the production phase. Amidst that, a picture from director Anurag Basu's birthday party on May 8, 2024, is going viral on social media. And, the photo also featuring Aditya and Sara is reportedly from the sets of Metro...In Dino.

For the unversed, this will be the first time Aditya and Sara share the screen. Both actors have been keeping fans updated with pictures and news about the movie.

Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur celebrate Anurag Basu's birthday on Metro...In Dino sets

Director Anurag Basu turned a year older on May 8, 2024, and a picture from his birthday celebration, seemingly on the sets of Metro...In Dino is making rounds on social media. In the picture, Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur can be seen celebrating with the filmmaker.

Check out the picture here: 

Picture Courtesy: Sara Kingdom/Twitter

More about Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur's Metro...In Dino

The anthology film Metro...In Dino boasts an ensemble cast including Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sensharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The Anurag Basu directorial is scheduled for release on September 13, 2024.

Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur's work front

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan, a film in which she took on the role of a courageous freedom fighter, Usha Mehta. There's also a buzz that she will be a part of Cocktail 2 along with Ananya Panday

In 2023, Aditya Roy Kapur impressed the audience with his portrayal in Disney Plus Hotstar's series The Night Manager, which also stars Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala. He also won critical acclaim for his role in Gumraah alongside Mrunal Thakur. Currently, he is working on Metro...In Dino.

Credits: Sara Kingdom Twitter
