Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur celebrate Anurag Basu's birthday on Metro In Dino sets; PIC goes VIRAL

Anurag Basu is all set to make a directorial comeback after 4 years with his next titled Metro...In Dino, starring Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur. Announced in December 2022, the movie is currently in the production phase. Amidst that, a picture from director Anurag Basu's birthday party on May 8, 2024, is going viral on social media. And, the photo also featuring Aditya and Sara is reportedly from the sets of Metro...In Dino.

For the unversed, this will be the first time Aditya and Sara share the screen. Both actors have been keeping fans updated with pictures and news about the movie.

Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur celebrate Anurag Basu's birthday on Metro...In Dino sets

Director Anurag Basu turned a year older on May 8, 2024, and a picture from his birthday celebration, seemingly on the sets of Metro...In Dino is making rounds on social media. In the picture, Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur can be seen celebrating with the filmmaker.

More about Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur's Metro...In Dino

Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur's work front

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan, a film in which she took on the role of a courageous freedom fighter, Usha Mehta. There's also a buzz that she will be a part of Cocktail 2 along with Ananya Panday.

In 2023, Aditya Roy Kapur impressed the audience with his portrayal in Disney Plus Hotstar's series The Night Manager, which also stars Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala. He also won critical acclaim for his role in Gumraah alongside Mrunal Thakur. Currently, he is working on Metro...In Dino.

