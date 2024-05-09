Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara's director Mukesh Chhabra breaks silence on sequel after viral tweet

Dil Bechara has been one of the most comforting movies of all time. Cinemagoers have not just loved the film but lived with it in the parallel world. Starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead, the movie made us all believe in a love story that we read in books (in a literal sense though as it was based on John Green's novel The Fault in Our Stars). But is there a sequel of the movie in plan?

Is Dil Bechara 2 in the making?

Earlier this year, director Mukesh Chhabra took to his Twitter and simply wrote, ‘Dil Bechara 2’. This has left the internet the internet puzzled and wondering if there was a sequel in the works. While many got emotional hearing this, some Sushant fans felt the movie should be left untouched. In the latest conversation with News18 Showsha, Mukesh has issued a clarification on the same.

"Yes, I tweeted about it because I was genuinely planning on making Dil Bechara 2", Mukesh said. He added that Dil Bechara was a very special film for him because of so many emotions attached to it and, "of course, Sushant. So, I realized that I shouldn't touch that film".

Mukesh admitted that he was making a film that he was planning to name Dil Bechara 2 but later felt that the title would always belong to Sushant. Affirming that he doesn’t want to milk it in the form of a franchise, Chhabra added, “I don’t want to use that name. I don’t want to cash on that film ever now. I want to keep its beauty intact.”

Dil Bechara was released posthumously after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Asked what’s his most special memory with the late star, Mukesh said, “I’ll always remember every single moment I’ve spent with Sushant. I remember having meals with him and my mother. Both of them aren’t here now. I miss having breakfast with the two of them.” For the unversed, Mukesh's mother, Kamla Chhabra passed away on April 13 in Mumbai.

Dil Bechara marked the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra and is a movie that will always remain close to Mukesh for all the heartbreaking reasons. In the same conversation, the ace casting director revealed that he was already planning to make another movie with Sushant. He shared, “While we were making Dil Bechara, there were conversations with Sushant on collaborating again soon. I’m someone who likes working with the same people I’ve worked in the past with as is the case with Ayan (Mukerji) and Ranbir (Kapoor).”

Unfortunately, it couldn’t happen. Mukesh said that it was his dream to collaborate with Sushant for at least three-four other films. He said, “When it comes to even casting, Imtiaz (Ali) and I’ve worked on so many films. Sometimes, we like repeating our own people because we’re more comfortable with and understand each other well. But Sushant had other plans. And we can’t beat that [fate].”

Dil Bechara had a direct-to-digital release on Disney+Hotstar and enjoyed an IMDb rating of 8.6/10. The coming-of-age tragedy romance also put Sanjana Sanghi on a larger map who later went on to star in several movies including Rashtra Kavach Om, Dhak Dhak, Kadak Singh, and Woh Bhi Din The.

When Dil Bechara was released on July 24, 2020, it registered 95 million views on its premiere day, which is a monumental record for any Indian movie.

