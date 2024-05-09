Jacob Batalon Talks About His Upcoming Plans In The New Marvel Movie

A key figure in Spider-Man’s MCU journey was Ned Leeds, played by Jacob Batalon Batalon, Peter Parker’s closest friend and a strong supporter of the superhero. He recently revealed if there was any truth to the speculation that his character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe would eventually turn into Hobgoblin in the Spider-Man films.

Will Jacob Batalon make a comeback in Spider-Man?

Jacob said, “I am willing to consider anything, and I believe that all of us are open to considering anything. Unless you possess superhero-like abilities on a grand scale, similar to the main ones featured in movies, you cannot accurately predict the outcome. In business, we prefer not to rely on wishful thinking.” Batalon hopes he will return to the franchise, as he is open to new ideas. “However, I also realize that it is a business, and individuals may no longer desire that item, so I am simply being more pragmatic than anything else,” he stated.

During a recent interview with CBR, Batalon discussed his upcoming horror movie, Tarot, and talked more about Spider-Man 4. He mentioned being open to anything but pointed out his lack of knowledge about Marvel Studios' plans. The Tarot star also discussed rumors about his version of Ned becoming the Marvel Comics villain Hobgoblin, saying, "Honestly, I'm not certain. Once more, we might have discussed topics, but I'm uncertain if it would have resulted in any significant conversations about becoming a villain or related matters."

Although there have been no new developments in Spider-Man 4 regarding Batalon’s return as Ned, there is a clever approach the MCU may take to address the Hobgoblin aspect of Ned’s character, but with a unique twist. To delve into Ned becoming Hobgoblin in the MCU, they could have Batalon portray his duplicate from a different universe since Peter has come across various versions of himself. With the wide range of alternate dimensions within the MCU multiverse, there likely exist universes where Ned followed a similar dark trajectory as in the comic books.

It can be assumed that Spider-Man 4 may be released during The Multiverse Saga, making a Hobgoblin storyline more suitable than ever. Basing the narrative on this approach would enable the MCU to avoid altering the primary portrayal of Ned since transforming him into a villain following Spider-Man: No Way Home might restrict his potential story arcs. It would be even more intriguing if Spider-Man 4 included a storyline where Peter confronts an evil version of his best friend from another reality, possibly because he didn’t have Spider-Man as a friend in that life.

What’s next for Jason Batalon?

At the moment, fans will have to be patient to find out if Ned Leeds makes a comeback in the MCU. Currently, Batalon is appearing in Tarot, the latest horror movie by Spenser Cohen and Anna Halberg. It narrates the tale of a band of friends whose horoscopes ominously foretell the manners in which they begin perishing soon. The movie is being shown in cinemas after being released on May 3.

Batalon’s new movie, Tarot, is about a group of college friends who choose to get their fortunes told for entertainment, unaware that the tarot cards will unveil lethal revelations. Before too long, they begin to perish in horrifying ways, with each death uncannily reflecting the forecasts from their study. As the count of deaths increases, the friends left alive must quickly interpret the symbols on the cards and lift the curse before it kills them all.

Jacob Batalon gained recognition as Ned Leeds in Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017. Batalon was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii. He never had plans to pursue an acting career when he was a young boy. However, he was attracted to performing, so he went to a community college in Hawaii after finishing high school to learn about music theory.

Batalon directly auditioned with Tom Holland, who was cast as Spider-Man in the upcoming movie, and the two immediately connected. He was selected to play the role of Ned Leeds in the popular reboot, which debuted in cinemas during the 2017 summer. Batalon’s fast-rising acting career led to roles in Every Day and The True Don Quixote, where he portrayed the iconic Sancho Panza.

