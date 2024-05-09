Fact Check: Have the Women Who Accused Andrew and Tristan Tate of Human Trafficking Dropped Their Case? Exploring Viral Tweet

Did you hear that the women accusing the Tate brothers dropped their case? Well, it's not that simple. Drama Alert's tweet claims a drastic turn in the high-profile case of Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate. But reliable sources like news.sky.com tell a different story. Almost 10 months after their arrest, the court has just green-lit the prosecution's request to proceed to trial.

With charges of human trafficking, rape, and forming a criminal gang, the complications of getting the case dropped couldn't be higher.

Human trafficking trial against Tates still on

Drama Alert's tweet screamed breaking news: "BREAKING: 3 Woman who accused Andrew & Tristan Tate have dropped their case.‼️" But how accurate is this statement? According to a community report, this claim is untrue.

The report corrects, "Factually incorrect. Not only was the human trafficking case not dropped, the court has granted the prosecution’s request for a Trial. The tweet doesn’t cite its claims, however it’s likely referring to the Daily Mail article published in March but shared today by @cobratate."

So, what's really going on with the Tate brothers' trial? Well, Sky News provides a clearer picture. It confirms that nearly 10 months post-arrest, the Romanian court has indeed decided to proceed with the trial.

This development follows a thorough review by the Bucharest court's preliminary chamber, which verified the legality of the evidence gathered by prosecutors. This means Andrew and Tristan Tate face serious charges, including human trafficking, ra*e, and forming a criminal gang aimed at exploiting women.

Romanian court gives green light, but defense fights back

Navigating the twists of legal proceedings can feel like wandering through a labyrinth. Recently, a Romanian court declared, "The court notes the legality of evidence management by ... prosecutors, and rules that the case can go to trial," signaling the readiness to move forward with the criminal trial against the Tate brothers. No trial date has been set yet, but the decision is already under fire.

Eugen Vidineac, the defense lawyer for the Tates, according to The Guardian, didn't mince words. "The ruling issued by the preliminary chamber judge lacks legal basis and reasoning," he said. He's launched a robust appeal, arguing the decision is "unlawful." This legal tussle continues even as extradition requests linger from Britain over separate allegations, making every court development crucial to watch.

