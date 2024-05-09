Anya Taylor-Joy Talks About Her Interaction With Charlize Theron

George Miller’s upcoming postapocalyptic car chase movie, Furiousa: A Mad Max Saga is a prequel to his 2015 action movie, Mad Max: Fury Road. Fans know that Charlize Theron played the role of Furiosa, and now Anya Taylor-Joy is taking over the baton from hi. In an interview recently, Taylor-Joy opened up about not reaching out to her Furiosa predecessor while preparing for the role.

Anya talks about Charlize Theron

Anya Taylor-Joy spoke about how she wanted to keep her performance free from any kind of influence while preparing for her role of Furiosa and thus she decided not to reach out to Charlize. Nevertheless, after Taylor-Joy wrapped up the shoot, she got in touch with the Oscar winner who gave her support. Joy told the outlet that she had to go on her own journey with the role and as soon as the film got wrapped, she reached out to Theron because she’s a big fan of the person that Old Guard is.

Anya said, ‘And she’s as wonderful and cool as you could possibly hope, and really supportive and classy, so I appreciated it,’ on meeting Charlize. Before Anya was even considered for the leading role, George Miller originally thought of bringing Theron to reprise her role in the prequel. When indicated that Anya and Charlize share the backgrounds in ballet, The Queen Gambit star responded, ‘I know, it weirdly comes in handy for like kicking a**.’ The actress also spoke about how her role isn’t very dialogue-heavy and that her performance involves a lot of physical activity. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga: Here is all we know!!

The movie will also be led by Marvel vet, Chris Hemsworth as Warlord Dementus. Fans will see Hemsworth in a villainous character for the first time. As for Anya Taylor-Joy who is Furiosa, she is a robot-armed truck driver who rescues a group of women from sexual enslavement. In the movie, Taylor’s role will be seen taking revenge against Dementus, the person responsible who took away everything from her including her mother and childhood. This prequel is based on an origin story set about 20 years before the events of Fury Road wherein Anya plays the young Furiosa.

Both parts of the movie are set in the futuristic car-centric Australian desert wastelands first conceived by Miller in 1979’s Mad Max, with Furiosa which marks the 5th movie in the Mad Max franchise. The story revolves around how Furiosa becomes the brutal and embattled character that fans know and love. The cast will also have Tom Burke, Alyla Browne, Nathan Jones, Daniel Webber, Charlee Fraser, and Lachu Hulme. Anya and Chris’ character journey will be available to the fans when Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga releases in theatres on May 24, 2024.

