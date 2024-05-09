7 best Choi Min Sik movies that are absolute treat to watch; Oldboy, Lucy, Exhuma, and more

Choi Min Sik is a renowned South Korean actor celebrated for his powerhouse performances in a multitude of critically acclaimed films. Rising to prominence with his role in Oldboy in 2003, Choi Min Sik garnered widespread acclaim, earning Best Actor accolades at prestigious awards ceremonies. His illustrious career boasts a diverse range of roles in iconic films such as Shiri, I Saw the Devil, and The Admiral: Roaring Currents.

Transitioning seamlessly to Hollywood, Choi Min Sik's talent shone in Lucy, released in 2014, further solidifying his international status. Despite early health challenges, his resilience and passion for acting propelled him to become one of South Korea's most revered actors, leaving an indelible mark on both domestic and international cinema.

7 best Choi Min Sik movies that are must-watch

1. Oldboy

Cast: Choi Min Sik, Yoo Ji Tae, Kang Hye Jung

Director: Park Chan Wook

Runtime: 120 minutes

Release Date: 21 November, 2013

Oldboy is a gripping South Korean action-thriller film that centers on the character Oh Dae Su, portrayed by Choi Min Sik. In the film, Dae Su finds himself inexplicably imprisoned for 15 years, embarking on a relentless quest for vengeance upon his release.

Choi Min Sik's portrayal of Dae Su is riveting, capturing the character's complex emotions and descent into darkness with remarkable depth. His performance, along with the film's compelling storyline and intense action sequences, contributed to its critical acclaim and worldwide recognition. Oldboy remains a standout in both South Korean and international cinema, solidifying Choi Min Sik's status as a powerhouse actor.

2. Happy End

Cast: Choi Min Sik, Jeon Do Yeon, Joo Jin Moo

Director: Jung Ji Woo

Runtime: 99 minutes

Release Date: 11 December, 1999

Happy End explores the complexities of relationships and the consequences of infidelity. Choi Min Sik portrays Seo Min Ki, a husband grappling with unemployment, while his wife, played by Jeon Do Yeon, engages in an affair.

Despite his emasculation and struggles, Min Ki remains devoted to his family, showcasing resilience and unconditional love for his child. Min Sik's performance captures the internal conflict and vulnerability of a man navigating a troubled marriage. His portrayal contributes to the film's poignant exploration of human emotions and the pursuit of happiness amidst adversity.

3. Lady Vengeance

Cast: Lee Young Ae, Choi Min Sik

Director: Park Chan Wook

Runtime: 115 minutes

Release Date: 29 July, 2005

In Lady Vengeance, Choi Min Sik plays Mr. Baek, a central antagonist whose manipulative actions lead to Lee Geum Ja's wrongful imprisonment. Mr. Baek's character embodies malevolence and deceit, catalyzing Geum Ja's quest for vengeance.

Choi Min Sik's compelling performance adds depth to the film's intricate narrative, highlighting the moral ambiguity and dark themes explored in Lady Vengeance. As Geum Ja seeks retribution, Choi Min Sik's portrayal of Mr. Baek intensifies the tension, culminating in a gripping tale of justice and redemption.

4. Lucy

Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Morgan Freeman, Choi Min Sik

Director: Luc Besson

Runtime: 90 minutes

Release Date: 25 July, 2014

In Lucy, Choi Min Sik portrays Mr. Jang, a ruthless South Korean drug lord and antagonist to the titular character, played by Scarlett Johansson. His character orchestrates Lucy's unwitting involvement in his criminal enterprise, leading to her transformation after she inadvertently ingests a potent synthetic drug.

Choi Min Sik's performance of Mr. Jang adds to the film's conflict, as his menacing presence drives much of the narrative tension. His character's pursuit of Lucy propels the story forward, culminating in a thrilling showdown that showcases his commanding performance alongside Scarlett Johansson's portrayal of the empowered titular character.

5. The Mayor

Cast: Choi Min Sik, Kwak Do Won, Shim Eun Kyung, Moon So Ri, Ra Mi Ran, Ryu Hye Young, Ki Hong Lee

Director: Park In Je

Runtime: 130 minutes

Release Date: April 26, 2017

In The Mayor, Choi Min Sik takes on the role of Byeon Jong Gu, the two-term incumbent mayor of Seoul. Jong Gu is a seasoned politician seeking a third term, with aspirations for a presidential run. However, his ambition leads him down a dark path as he resorts to unethical tactics to conceal his hidden past from the public eye. Choi Min Sik's portrayal of Jong Gu adds layers to the character, showcasing his complexities as a political figure grappling with power, corruption, and moral dilemmas. Through his nuanced performance, viewers are drawn into the intricate web of intrigue and deception that defines the film.

6. Exhuma

Cast: Choi Min Sik, Kim Go Eun, Lee Do Hyun, Yoo Hae Jin

Director: Jang Jae Hyun

Runtime: 134 minutes

Release Date: 22 February, 2024

In Exhuma, Choi Min Sik takes on the role of Kim Sang Deok, a feng shui master with a keen sense of detecting sinister energies. Alongside other characters, Sang Deok is enlisted to assist in relocating a grave believed to be cursed by a vengeful ancestor's spirit. Despite his initial apprehension, Sang Deok's expertise proves invaluable as he navigates the supernatural threats unleashed during the excavation process.

Through Choi Min Sik’s portrayal as Sang Deok emerges as a complex character, balancing skepticism with a deep understanding of the occult forces at play. His performance adds tension to the supernatural horror narrative of Exhuma.

7. The Quiet Family

Cast: Park In Hwan, Choi Min Sik, Na Moon Hee, Song Kang Ho, Go Ho Kyung, and Lee Yoon Seong

Director: Kim Jee Woon

Runtime: 99 minutes

Release Date: April 25, 1998

In The Quiet Family, Choi Min Sik plays Kang Dae Goo, the patriarch of the family who owns the remote lodge. Kang Dae Goo is portrayed as a practical and somewhat stoic man who grapples with the bizarre and increasingly grim situations the family finds themselves in.

As the series of unfortunate events unfolds, Dae Goo takes charge of disposing of the bodies to protect his family, showcasing a mix of desperation and determination. Choi Min Sik's portrayal highlights his complex emotions as he navigates the darkly comedic yet macabre circumstances surrounding the family's lodge.

In conclusion, Choi Min Sik's movies stand as a testament to his unparalleled talent and versatility as an actor. From his riveting portrayal of Oh Dae Su in Oldboy to his nuanced depiction of Byeon Jong Gu in The Mayor, Choi consistently delivers captivating performances that leave a lasting impact on audiences worldwide.

His ability to embody diverse characters across various genres, including action-thrillers, dramas, and supernatural horrors, showcases his range and depth as an actor. With each role, Choi Min Sik elevates storytelling, making his movies a must-watch experience for cinema enthusiasts.

