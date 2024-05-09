28 Years of Indian: Makers of Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 DROP tribute video for cult classic film; ‘It's time to call back the legend’

Kamal Haasan and Shankar’s first-ever collaboration, Indian has marked 28 years on May 9, 2024, since its release. With the film celebrating its anniversary today, the makers of the sequel movie Indian 2 shared a special tribute video on the occasion.

The new tribute video shared by the makers features a glimpse of Kamal Haasan receiving the National Award for that year, for his role in Indian. The video also shared a glimpse of some accolades of the cult classic film. A banger background score composed by Anirudh Ravichander was also accompanied with the visuals.

Check out the official tribute video shared by the makers of Indian 2 ft. Kamal Haasan

Taking it to their social media handles, in the caption, the makers wrote, “The iconic role that earned our Ulaganaygan many accolades! Now, it's time to call back the legend, Senapathy!”

The action movie featured the tale of Senapathy, a former freedom fighter who moonlights as a vigilante under the name of Indian. With the rise in corruption in India even affecting his own life, he sets out to take vengeance upon anyone corrupt in the government system. The first installment ended with Senapathy escaping to Hong Kong from the police’s hands with a vow to return if corruption rises once again.

Besides Kamal Haasan, the film also featured a cast of actors like Manisha Koirala, Urmila Matondkar, Sukanya, Manorama, Goundamani, Senthil, Nedumudi Venu, Kasthuri, and many more in key roles.

About Indian 2

Indian 2 starring Haasan in the lead role is a direct sequel to the story of Indian, marking his return to India as corruption once again is on the rise. The movie features an ensemble cast of actors like Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, SJ Suryah, Bobby Simha, Vivek, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Brahmanandam, Samuthirakani, Nedumudi Venu, and many more in pivotal roles.

The movie musically crafted by Anirudh Ravichander is speculated to hit the big screens in the month of July, although initially being scheduled to release in June.

