What Caused The Rift Between Married With Children Co-Stars Ed O'Neill And Amanda Bearse? DEETS Inside

Do you remember the ever-sarcastic Al’s line, “Feed me, or feed me to something. I just want to be part of the food chain.” Well, full of oxymorons and ironies, this show ruled hearts with eleven seasons, and as the 77-year-old Ed O’Neill opens up about his long-time differences with his co-star, the audience is curious to know what went wrong on the sets.

A classic sitcom but mostly controversial, the show had a few sexist dialogues and even brutal comebacks to reflect the ideas of patriarchy and rearing children. But what went wrong? Read on to find out.

What happened between Ed O’Neill and Amanda Bearse?

The Modern Family actor expressed his regret over a feud with Amanda Bearse. He said, "We didn't get along, and we did for a long time. We were great friends. And I could guess I don't want to speak for her…It started when we got the cover of TV Guide."

But how could a TV cover ruin a friendship? David Garrison, who starred on the show as Steve Rhoades, and Bearse, playing Marcy, were not to be a part of the cover. TV Guide restricted them from being there, as there was a specific number of people to be on the cover, and it was usually the main characters, the married man and his children. The Dutch star's co-workers had already violated this rule for two shows: M*A*S*H and Dallas. For these reasons, TV Guide never gave Married with Children a chance to be on the cover, but when the opportunity came in 1989, it had to be pounced upon.

What went wrong with a magazine cover that started an on-set feud?

The debacle of David and Amanda had delayed a chance of a cover for six years, so could a risk be afforded? While everyone was thrilled, as the Finding Dory actor recalls, "It was big. And Amanda and David came out in unison from their dressing room. We were on the soundstage, and she said, 'We expect you to go to [co-creator] Ron Leavitt and tell him this doesn't work. We're all on the cover.'"

The Wayne's World actor retrospects and believes he should have been diplomatic and brushed the matter away, stating he would converse with TV Guide. However, he said something that he regrets to date: "No. I'm not doing that. I'm sorry you guys aren't on the cover. I really am! I wish you were! But we can't do anything about it. What do you want me to do, lie to you and tell you that you know I'm going to go to bat for you? I'm not."

This incident got a lot of rifts, and despite the show winding up years ago in 1997, the Little Giants actor wishes things had unfolded differently. The show was a hit with 259 episodes and saw many sparks of a spin-off at times, but nothing concrete has ever come out yet.

