Did Modern Family Star Ed O’Neill Almost End Up In a Mob After Hollywood Fame? Reveals He Had Friends 'In Organized Crime'

Ed O'Neill, born on April 12, 1946, is an accomplished American actor renowned for his versatile career in television and film. Widely recognized for his iconic portrayal of Al Bundy in the hit sitcom Married... with Children, O'Neill has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. His comedic timing and authentic performances have earned him critical acclaim. In the latter part of his career, O'Neill took on the role of Jay Pritchett in the groundbreaking TV series Modern Family. As the patriarch of a diverse, blended family, O'Neill brought depth and humor to the character, contributing significantly to the show's success.

Did Ed O’Neill join a mob before gaining success in Hollywood?

Ed O'Neill once considered abandoning his acting aspirations to join the mob, a revelation he shared on the Dinner on Me podcast with former co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson. In a candid conversation, the Modern Family alum disclosed that he contemplated this drastic career shift when he found himself "broke" in his 20s. This unexpected opportunity arose in 1969, following his dismissal from the Pittsburgh Steelers, leaving him at a crossroads without a clear direction.

He said referring to his old friend Jim who lived in his hometown Youngstown, Ohio, “I had friends in organized crimes. [Jim] called me and said ‘Hey take a ride with me. I want to talk to you.”

He continued, “We’re driving and he said, ‘How you doing? You know, you, you got cut, you got no money.’ I said, ‘No, I’m broke. You know, I don’t know what I’m going to do.'”

Advertisement

O’Neill also admitted that Jim took him to a “fancy” restaurant he “never would go” to. He told, “He started talking to the bartender. He says, ‘I’m looking for this kid, his name is whatever, Demko, his name is Jimmy Demko, do you know him?’ And the guy says, ‘No, it doesn’t ring a bell.'” Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

The 77-year-old actor also recalled that Jim started describing the man before he bribed the bartender. He explained, “He gives him 20, and he says, ‘Look, he’s an old friend of mine, I haven’t seen him in years, you know, I’m looking to reconnect, but I’d like to surprise him. So if he comes in again, this is my, you can call this number. You can reach me.'”

O’Neill then stated that they left the restaurant and he was offered a job he couldn’t resist. The actor added, “We left and he said, ‘You can do this kind of stuff for me, you know, I’ll protect you, I’ll give you easy stuff. Just you collect here. You do that. You run, you drop something off here and there. You know, you may have to lean on a guy. You’re good at that. You can make some good money.’”

ALSO READ: How did Modern Family cast members cope with Ty Burrell's absence? Sofia Vergara and co. pay hilarious tribute

He further explained, “I said, ‘Let me think about it, Jim. Cause I’m, I don’t know. I might be leaving town to pursue this acting thing.’” On that night, the star of Wreck-It Ralph arrived home, and it didn't go unnoticed by his father. As he exited the car, his father observed him alongside Jim, who happened to be in the driver's seat. O’Neill recalled his father saying, “He said, ‘I saw you take a ride with Jimmy … I just want to ask you a question. Can you do time?' And I said, ‘No’.”

The actor remembered and said, “’He said, ‘You couldn’t do time. You’d have a hard time being in jail, right?’ I said, ‘No, I don’t think I could do time.’ He said, ‘OK.’”

The pivotal conversation between father and son served as the catalyst for Ed O'Neill's journey into the world of acting. Motivated by this exchange, O'Neill made the decision to venture to New York, embarking on a path that swiftly transformed him into a stage performer within a matter of months. His dedication and talent paved the way for notable success, eventually culminating in the iconic role of Al Bundy in the long-running sitcom Married ... with Children, which captivated audiences from 1987 to 1997.

Advertisement

Ed O’Neill on returning YSU honorary degree

Last year, Youngstown native Ed O'Neill decided to return his honorary doctorate from Youngstown State University. In a statement reported by Ideastream Public Media, O'Neill expressed his dissatisfaction, stating, "I've got a doctorate from YSU, an honorary doctorate that I'm going to give back. I don't want it... I'm going to start calling it Trump-U. And I think a lot of people feel that way." O'Neill, who played football for the Penguins in the 1960s, emphasized the need for a more inclusive process involving faculty and students in such appointments. He said, “I know he's saying it's not political. Of course it is. If you would say it isn't, you'd have to be an artichoke." His stance echoes wider concerns, with entrepreneur Bruce Zoldan contemplating disassociating from the student center named after his family.

ALSO READ: Sofia Vergara reunites Modern Family cast after 3 years; PHOTOS Inside