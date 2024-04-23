What New Royal Roles Did Kate Middleton and Prince William Receive From King Charles? Find Out

The Prince and Princess of Wales have new roles to fulfill!

On April 23, the monarch of Great Britain, King Charles, announced several new appointments to people in and out of the Commonwealth. Most notably, they included royal members like Kate Middleton, Prince William, and Queen Camila.

King Charles bestows an historic honor on Kate Middleton

The announcement was made on the same day as Middleton’s youngest son Louis’s sixth birthday, which assumingly made it more special. The Princess of Wales created history by being the first royal to get the appointment of a Royal Companion for the Order of the Companions of Honour.

The King and future queen are fighting a common battle against cancer, which reportedly has brought the father-in-law and daughter-in-law closer. "He has always had a very good bond with her. I don’t think it is presumptuous to say that she is like the daughter he never had," royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith told People’s Magazine.

"He shares with William an impulse to protect her. They are in this together, Kate and the King," she added.

When Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis, King Charles reportedly was proud of her for speaking out with courage.

King Charles honors Prince William with THIS title

Prince William, 41, was bestowed the title of Great Master of the Most Honourable Order of the Bath, which the King had previously held. King George I established the title in 1725, but the tradition is believed to date back to the eighth century.

Queen Camila was given the new role of Grand Master and First or Principal Dame Grand Cross of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.

The Order of Championship Honor was founded to recognize and honor outstanding achievements in the arts, sciences, medicine and public service. Celebrities like David Attenborough, Elton John, Anna Wintour, Judi Dench and Maggie Smith also hold this honor.