What Was Brooke Shields' Most Embarrassing Audition Moment? Mother of the Bride Star Reveals

Brooke Shields opened up about her worst audition ever which consisted of a very peculiar detail. The Blue Lagoon actress who was a guest on ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’ apparently involved her passing gas as a part of the audition. Brooke also revealed that she ended up getting the role and went on to star in the movie. The star appeared on the show with fellow actress Elizabeth Hurley and this is what happened on the show.

Brooke Shields talks about her worst audition

Brooke Shields recently appeared on Andy Cohen’s talk show alongside Elizabeth Hurley. The two actresses along with Cohen played ‘Read Between the Lies’ in a segment. The game is played by the host where a variety of unbelievable statements are read to him and he has to correctly guess whose life they are from. One of the statements announced was, "This person's absolute worst-ever audition involved her passing gas while she was dramatically pretending to be strangled." Cohen picks Brooke as his answer and the actress bursts out laughing while admitting that the statement is about her.

The star then revealed that she ended up landing the role which also ended up being her debut film. "I got the job, by the way!" she said. "My first movie I ever was in! It was called Holy Terror. Yeah, that wasn't just about the fart." In an interview with People in January, the actress.

ALSO READ: Why Did Brooke Shields Felt Good Being With Andre Agassi? Actress Says Tennis Player Was 'Number 1 In The World'

Brooke Shields’ upcoming project

Brooke is set to star in a Netflix rom-com ‘Mother of the Bride’. The 58-year-old will play the character of a single mother named Lana. The story revolves around Lana’s daughter Emma played by Miranda Cosgrove and her wedding. Lana is shell-struck when she finds out that her daughter is marrying the son of an ex. Apart from playing the lead in the movie, Brooke is also the producer of the movie.

The star praised Netflix while speaking highly of Christina Rogers, the Director of Original film. She also called Christina a “champion” for pushing and standing “behind these stories for women over 40 to be in a rom-com that's not just all ... yes, we've got the focus on the young, beautiful, fresh love.” Shields complimented Rogers for not “overlooking” people in her demographic.

ALSO READ: Who Is Brooke Shields' Husband Chris Henchy? All About Him As Actress Celebrates His 60th Birthday