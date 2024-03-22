Why Did Brooke Shields Felt Good Being With Andre Agassi? Actress Says Tennis Player Was 'Number 1 In The World'

Brooke Shields reflected on her past relationship with tennis player Andre Agassi. The sportsperson and the actress were married from 1997 to 1999. Opening up about her ex-partner, Shields revealed that Agassi helped her in many aspects of her life, especially in separating from her late mother.

In a conversation with AARP: The Magazine, the Blue Lagoon actress expressed feeling good around the tennis player. Shields said, "With Andre, it also felt good to feel smaller than another because he was so famous and number 1 in the world."

What Did Brooke Shields Say About Her Ex, Andre Agassi?

While discussing her personal life for the magazine, Brooke had all the good things to say about her ex-partner, Andre Agassi. The actress said, "Everywhere we went, he had tons of bodyguards. I could sit back because it wasn't my world. He was the first one out of the car when we arrived at events."

Crediting Agassi for helping her separate from her mother, the Endless Love star shared, "It was a transition that I needed. I wasn't strong enough to separate from my mother, Teri, on my own. I kept falling back in." Citing her therapist, Shields said, "I will always be thankful to Andre because he helped you separate from your mother lovingly."

The actress further said, "We understood each other's trajectory with regards to being famous—or infamous—at such a young age."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Aaron Taylor-Johnson Addresses the 23-Year Age Gap With Wife; Says 'Bizarre to Me'

Who Is Brooke Shields Currently Married To?

Brooke Shields is married to Chris Henchy, a producer and screenwriter in the industry. The couple married in 2001 and have two children from 23 years of marriage. Brooke describes her husband as funny and a great father to their daughters.

She said, “He makes me laugh. I think I always knew that I needed to be solid and normal. And he’s a very, very good dad. He goes to every basketball game, every volleyball game. And the kids love being around him, too.”

Shields said, opening up about her daughters, “They’re very old-souled children. Personality-wise, Rowan’s like a golden retriever puppy, and Grier is like an Abyssinian cat.” On the work front, Brooke Shields will star in the new Netflix movie Mother of the Bride, which will be released on May 9th.

ALSO READ: Who Is Brooke Shields' Husband? All we know about Chris Henchy