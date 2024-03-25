Who Is Brooke Shields' Husband Chris Henchy? All About Him As Actress Celebrates His 60th Birthday

Brooke Shields may be a household name in Hollywood but even her husband has earned himself a spot in the world of fame. The ‘Pretty Baby’ actress celebrated film producer and her husband of 23 years, Chris Henchy’s 60th birthday on Saturday. Shields, who once confessed laughter is the key to their successful marriage, seized the opportunity to pay tribute by posting a carousel of pictures on Instagram, wrapped up with a heartfelt caption for her better half.

“Happy birthday, my love!! ❤️🍾🎂 I have no idea what we’d do without you Chris, love you so so much xx,” the ‘Suddenly Susan’ actress gushed in the post for Henchy’s milestone. The series of pictures, a jumble of present-day and throwbacks, offered a glimpse into the star couple’s adorable relationship over the years. The final picture featured a family photo with their two daughters, Rowan, 20, and Grier, 17. With a thriving career in Hollywood, an iconic spouse, and a beautiful family of four, the man has it all. Here’s all you need to know about Chris Henchy’s life.

Chris Henchy’s successful Hollywood career

Best known for his works in Land of the Lost (2009), The Campaign (2012), and the hit HBO show Entourage (2004-2011), Chris Henchy has established himself in the comedy sphere of Hollywood. He works as a producer and screenwriter, often collaborating with Will Ferrell and Adam McKay. Partnership with Gary Sanchez Productions, owned by Ferrell and McKay, has landed him comedy projects like The Other Guys (2010), Step Brothers (2008), and Get Hard (2015).

Henchy even tried his hand at acting but it wasn’t the ideal experience. “I was cut out of The Other Guys,” he revealed in 2015, per Collider. He also played a small role as a real estate agent in Step Brothers which was criticized as “pasty,” not his brightest moment. Born in New York City, but bred in Augusta, Georgia, Henchy worked at the Wall Street in Manhattan before leaving his job to pursue comedy as a career.

By now it’s evident that humor is a staple of Henchy’s personality, who also co-created the website, Funny or Die, with Ferrell and McKay. Interestingly, this quality is also what has kept the fire going between him and Brooke Shields.

Love and marriage

How did Brooke Shields meet her ideal husband Chris Henchy? Well, she owes it to her pet dog, Darla, an American bulldog. In her memoir, Down Came the Rain: My Journey Through Postpartum Depression, Shields reminisced about her first meeting with Henchy, a coincidence that started it all. The actress had brought Darla to meet her friends in the gym on the Warner Bros. lot when it wandered off out of her sight. Luckily, Henchy was in the lot, writing for a show, and brought Darla back. The duo got chatting and Shields was impressed by the producer’s sense of humor. Therefore, the ‘Endless Love’ star wrote in her 2005 memoir, "To this day I believe that I fell in love with Chris the day we met, in 1999, but I would never tell him that!"

Eventually, they started dating and got engaged in Mexico in 2000. However, the duo got married twice. A year later, Shields and Henchy exchanged vows at a private ceremony in California in April and then again in May. The actress once told People that comedy and laughter are the secret to their long-standing romance. The couple will celebrate their 23rd wedding anniversary on April 4 this year.

Henchy is a proud father

Henchy, who produced the 1996 sitcom Spin City, and Shields share two daughters. The couple welcomed their eldest daughter, Rowan Francis Henchy in 2003 and Grier Hammond Henchy in 2006. Additionally, Henchy and his daughters' loving relationship inspired children's books, written by Shields.

“I feel like the relationship between little girls in particular — I only have little girls — and their dad is such a unique one. He's a rockstar god to them,” the 58-year-old actress once shared on Today.

Despite her failed marriage to tennis champion Andre Agassi in 1999, Brooke Shields gave love another chance. Safe to say, it was worth it. The actress has acknowledged that Henchy helps her stay leveled and boosts her confidence. A happy ending.

