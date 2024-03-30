'Whatever You Do, Don't Get Pregnant': Sabrina Carpenter Gives Advice To All Women In Her New Interview

Sabrina Carpenter is not talking nonsense when it comes to sex!

The singer-songwriter was asked to give young women some sex advice. And she had the most realistic yet quirky answer! The 24-year-old singer had been making headlines for her opening act at the Eras Tour and her ongoing romance with Saltburn star Barry Keoghan.

Sabrina Carpenter's advice for women

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, the Tall Girl actress was to give a message to her female fans. In the most non-filter and candid way possible, she simply preached responsible sex!

"I mean, at the end of the day, my whole thing right now is, whatever you do, don't get pregnant. That's the way I'm living my life. So that's my sex tip. Be smart. Use protection." That's some really good sex advice!

Sabrina's comments about being a sex symbol

The Feather singer admits that she has a reputation for being too reckless and sexual, but in reality, she is the opposite, claims Carpenter. She said that she is very thoughtful and careful when it comes to sex, more than some might assume.

Adding on to the protected sex subject, she advised women to do whatever makes them "most comfortable."

"But, in a real way, my advice is: Do whatever feels most comfortable to you. You can be curious and ask questions, but a lot of it is just going to be you learning yourself," Carpenter said. So do whatever makes you feel the most comfortable and safe. Boring answer," she quipped.

She is rumored to be dating Bary Keoghan, a certified sex symbol after his role in Saltburn.

What's next for Sabrina Carpenter?

Carpenter was on the road alongside Taylor Swift for her opening act on the Eras Tour. But what's next for the Nonsense singer? In her interview with Cosmopolitan, she was asked about her future plans, and she vaguely responded, but it was clear that she was willing to do many more movies and concerts.

"I go to the movies, and I get really jealous of the people in the movies. I'm like, 'Oh, I want to be in a movie.' And then I go to concerts, and I get jealous of people onstage. I'm like, 'Oh, I want to be onstage,'" said Carpenter. Although she wasn't clear about her plans, as per her conversation with Interview Magazine, she is gearing up to drop a new album soon!