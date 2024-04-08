When Calls the Heart: Is Chris McNally Coming Back In The Upcoming Season 11? DEETS Inside

Hope Valley is like a big spinning door. People come and go all the time. This time, it looks like Lucas might be the next one to leave. But wait, is Chris McNally, the actor who plays Lucas, saying goodbye to When Calls the Heart? Well, to answer in brief, yes Lucas will be there in Season 11. Read on to know more in detail.

What has happened between Elizabeth and Lucas till now?

Lucas, the owner of the Queen of Hearts saloon and Gowen Petroleum, joined the show in Season 6. He and Elizabeth became a couple in Season 8 and got engaged in Season 9, after Elizabeth's previous relationship ended. But things got complicated in Season 10 when Nathan, Elizabeth's old flame, entered the picture, creating a love triangle.

In Season 10, Episode 11, Lucas decides to run for governor. He gives a radio interview, saying that if he wins, he'll move to Capitol City with Elizabeth and her son. This comes as a surprise to Elizabeth, who hadn't agreed to leave Hope Valley. Meanwhile, Nathan discovers Elizabeth's potential move and confronts her about it. Lucas ends up winning the election but breaks up with Elizabeth. The season ends with Lucas in trouble, leaving Elizabeth and Nathan worried.

Lucas may not stay in Hope Valley ...

But don't worry, Lucas isn't leaving the show. The show's creator confirmed that Lucas will be back for Season 11. Lucas's future in Hope Valley is uncertain, though. Will he move to Capitol City or stay? We'll have to wait and see. Erin Krakow, who plays Elizabeth, also confirmed Lucas's return. She mentioned that Season 11 will answer all the lingering questions.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Chris McNally revealed that Lucas won't be having any new romances. He's focused on saving Hope Valley from changes in the town's landscape and economy. Despite his breakup with Elizabeth, Lucas still cares about her happiness. He encourages her and Nathan to pursue their feelings for each other.

Lucas's presence in Hope Valley complicates Elizabeth's love life. But ultimately, Lucas wants what's best for everyone. Before the confirmation of Lucas's return, the show hinted at his departure in Season 10, Episode 11, by suggesting he might move to Capitol City. This would have allowed him to tie up his loose ends in Hope Valley. However, with Lucas's return, the story continues, and fans can look forward to more drama in Season 11.

Erin Krakow announced her return for Season 11 in an Instagram post and an interview. The show airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on Hallmark Channel.

