Who are George Clooney's children? Exploring twins' lives as the actor reveals they have completely different personalities

George Clooney is known for starring in dozens of Hollywood productions, including Ocean's Eleven, Up in the Air, Gravity, and Ticket to Paradise.

George Clooney had been one of Hollyword's most eligible bachelors. He fell in love with human rights lawyer Amal Alumuddin and got married in 2014 in Venice, Italy. They later welcomed their fraternal twins, Alexander and Ella, in June 2017. Though the pair haven't made any public appearances with their kids, they're not shy about discussing them in the press.

Let's dive more into George Clooney's children and learn more about their different personalities.

Who are George Clooney's children? Know their personalities

During an interview with PEOPLE , George Clooney recently reflected on raising his six-and-a-half-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, with his wife Amal Clooney

Clooney said, "Twins tell you a lot. When you have twins, and you're raising [them] the same time, the same way, and they're completely different human beings, you realize how little say you have in who they are." George continued, "You try to give them some boundaries, and you try to give them things that you believe in, but they're just different."

He also added how his twins have completely different personalities, "They come out with an opinion, and it's amazing to watch how different my kids' personalities are."

According to the Up in the Air star, his son, Alexander, is more outgoing and, like his dad, also has a funny side. Alexander also loves cars, as in 2019, Clooney said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, "He goes outside, and he hugs my car. 'Car!' and he hugs it." He joked, "Which is bad when I'm driving. It's really not good. He gets right in the wheel well."

His daughter, Ella, unlike Alexander, is fairly reserved. According to Clooney, his daughter is very shy around adults. In the same interview with Ellen, Clooney said she looks like her mother and is a little fashionista. He said, "My daughter is up in my wife's closet with purses going, 'Mine! So I see this is going to be a fun, fun life for me."

In a 2021 interview with The Guardian, the Oceans Eleven star also gave insight into his daughter's personality, "Alexander loves to laugh, and Ella's very serious, always making sure everybody plays by the rules." He also said that Ella, as serious as she may be, is also a bit of a prankster.

George Clooney shared his parenting trick during Christmastime

During the Los Angeles premiere of The Boys in the Boat, George Clooney shared with PEOPLE the relatable parenting trick he uses around the time of Christmas.

He said, "They're still all into the Santa thing, which is very helpful because when my kids are acting poorly, let's say in July, I have a call from Santa." He added, "And I go, 'Hey Santa, how's it going?' And he's like, 'Everything's going good. How are the kids?'"

The actor continued teasing the pair, "And I go, 'Well, I don't know. Kids, how are you guys doing?' They're like, [whining]. And then I get away with it." Adding that he cast one of his friends as Santa, George noted, "I actually have a buddy whose phone comes up 'Santa.'"

