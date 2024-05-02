Colors' dance based reality show Dance Deewane 4 has been entertaining the viewers from the begining. The upcoming episodes will have an interesting twist with two of the ex-Dance Deewane hosts Karan Kundrra and Arjun Bijlani will be seen gracing the show. Apart from reconnecting with Madhuri Dixit and the crew of the show, the duo will also be seen giving out an amazing impromptu performance on the stage of the show.

Karan Kundrra and Arjun Bijlani to perform on Garmi

After two contestants' performances, host Bharti Singh asked Karan Kundrra and Arjun Bijlani to take over the stage and perform with the contestants. The mischievous boys of the television industry happily took the challenge and burned the dance floor with their performance. They performed on the popular number Garmi and showcased their bromance. Everybody was seen cheering for the fun duo.

Take a look at the recent promo of Dance Deewane 4 here:

Karan Kundrra and Arjun Bijlani promote their upcoming show on Dance Deewane 4

Pinkvilla exclusively reported about Arjun Bijlani being roped in for Colors' new reality show based on a cooking competition. Bijlani will be seen participating in the show while Bharti Singh will reportedly host the project. Kundrra will also be a part of the show and that's the core reason why Kundrra and Bijlani were seen at the Dance Deewane 4 sets, to promote their upcoming show. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

A unique competition on Dance Deewane 4 sets

As Arjun Bijlani and Karan Kundrra's new show is a cooking-based show, Madhuri Dixit announced a fun challenge for Karan and Arjun in one team and Bharti and Suneil in another team. The team locked horns to prepare orange juice for Dixit. Suneil Shetty was seen being quite competitive and he won the challenge against the TV actors.

Take a look at the promo of Dance Deewane 4:

Dance Deewane 4's stage enables contestants to pursue their dreams with 'No age bar' being the core of the show. Madhuri Dixit and Suneil Shetty are the two judges of the show while Bharti Singh hosts the show.

ALSO READ: Arjun Bijlani returns to Dance Deewane sets with Karan Kundrra; posts video with Madhuri Dixit, Suniel Shetty