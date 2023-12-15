What is George Clooney’s ethnicity? Exploring Hollywood star's ancestral roots and connection to Abraham Lincoln

The legendary actor George Clooney has charmed an entire generation of die-hard fans. The actor is a recipient of some of the biggest awards in the industry. This includes British Academy Film Awards, Golden Globe Awards as well as Academy Awards. Some of his breakthrough roles include From Dusk Till Dawn, Batman & Robin, Out of Sight, Three Kings and the Ocean's series.

Taking a look at George Clooney’s childhood at Kentucky in the United States

George Clooney was born to Nina Bruce, a beauty pageant winner and Nick Clooney, an anchor and television host. Interestingly, He is of Irish, German and English ancestry. From his mother's side of the family, he is also related to President Abraham Lincoln. The actor was raised as a strict Roman Catholic and started his education at the Blessed Sacrament School in Fort Mitchell, Kentucky. Growing up in Kentucky in the 60s he got immersed in political and social activism.

In an interview with People, the iconic actor once shared the valuable life lessons that his parents had instilled in him. Clooney recalled, “You had to be involved. My mother and father were involved, and we were [taught] it is your civic duty... I remember my father saying, ‘Don’t come back and look me in the eye unless you stand up to [bullies and racists].’ I’m glad to have been raised that way.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who are George Clooney's children? Exploring twins' lives as the actor reveals they have completely different personalities

George Clooney was closely associated with the show business in his early years

In his formative years, the Batman & Robin actor grew up on the fringes of show business. His aunt was a popular singer and actor of the time who also appeared on White Christmas with Bing Brosby. On the other hand, his father Nick worked with radio and television broadcasts. George was also credited as a stagehand at the mere age of six on his father's show.

He then wanted to move to Los Angeles to become an actor. In an interview with The Guardian, the Hollywood star had once said, “When I decided to move to LA to try to become an actor, my dad really went after me. I remember him saying, ‘You’re giving up your education!’” In the interview with The Guardian, he admitted that from the perspective of a father, he was not in the wrong.

Till date, Clooney is recognised for his work as a philanthropist as well. During COVID-19, he had donated $1 million towards pandemic relief. He even made a hefty donation of $500,000 to the Equal Justice Initiative that rallied for justice during George Ffloyd's death.

ALSO READ: Who is George Clooney's wife Amal Clooney? Exploring her life, career, and relationship as the actor jokes about her cooking