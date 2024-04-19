These Are the Best Channing Tatum Movies You Should Definitely Have on Your Watchlist

If you think about versatility, Channing Tatum might be one of the names that comes to mind. While he has given his best in action movies, the actor, who also happens to be a producer, has also shown his skills in romantic as well as comedy films.

Not only is he admired for his acting skills, but also for his exceptional dancing talent and successful modeling career, which make him an ideal star to thrive in the Hollywood industry.

The 21 Jump Street star rose to fame from 2006's Step Up, a musical/drama movie, which also happened to be the film where he met his estranged wife, Jenna Dewan. Having an impressive physique and great athletic abilities, Channing Tatum's movie credits also include some of the best action films such as G.I. Joe and Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

Tatum has also starred alongside acclaimed actors like Samuel L. Jackson in the sports/drama movie 'Coach Carter,' Daniel Craig, Johnny Depp, and even Christian Bale.

Over his long career, he has done these great films, some of which you can watch this weekend.

Magic Mike

This film stands out as one of Channing Tatum's most successful movies, bringing him significant financial gains. Drawing from Tatum's past as a stripper, the movie explores the relationship between a mentor and a talented performer.

It has been recognized not only as a standout in Tatum's filmography but also as a groundbreaking work in cinema. Following the success of this movie, Tatum went on to produce several sequels, each time adding a stellar cast to the lineup.

The Hateful Eight

Release date: January 15, 2016

This film not only features Channing Tatum, but also an impressive cast including Samuel L Jackson, Kurt Russel, Tim Roth, and others. It is directed by the renowned director Quentin Tarantino, known for his bloodthirsty style.

Set in Wyoming after the Civil War, the plot follows a group of bounty hunters and carries the western tagline, “No One Comes Up Here Without a Damn Good Reason.”

If you are seeking a legendary movie to watch, this should be at the top of your list.

21 Jump Street

Release date: April 20, 2012

The aforementioned pair of films showcase his skills in drama and dance, yet this particular Channing Tatum flick truly highlights the actor's abilities. Teaming up with a youthful Jonah Hill and the foul-mouthed Ice Cube, Tatum takes on the character of an undercover police officer infiltrating a high school to dismantle a drug operation.

As they pursue their targets, both Hill and Tatum find themselves in hilariously uncomfortable predicaments. A follow-up to this movie was 22 Jump Street, another hit featuring Channing Tatum.

Kingsman: The Golden Cirlce

Release date: September 20, 2017

Featuring an outstanding ensemble including Taron Egerton, Colin Firth, Pedro Pascal, Julianne Moore, Mark Strong, and others, this Channing Tatum film revolves around a spy agency and serves as a follow-up to Kingsman: The Secret Service.

In this thrilling movie, Julianne Moore portrays the antagonist, with Tatum playing a role in an allied spy group located in the US. Further details would reveal major plot points.

Smallfoot

Release date: September 28, 2018

This is where he stepped into the world of animated movies. The plot talks about a Yeti, well in fact a lot of Yetis, and their secret society. However, soon a plane crashes and they welcome a Smallfoot, meaning a human.

If you loved Steven Spielberg’s ET, you will love this Yeti movie. Based in the Himalayas, hidden from all the clashes and trouble the humans make, the society is shown to make their own clouds and follow all the ancient rules they have been taught.

Hail, Caesar!

Release Date: February 1, 2016

If you have not yet seen it, make sure to watch it immediately, as it is a tribute to the one who shaped Hollywood. This Channing Tatum movie boasts an exceptional ensemble cast.

George Clooney, Josh Brolin, Alden Ehrenreich, Scarlett Johansson, Jonah Hill, and the list goes on.

Frances McDormand, Tilda Swinton, Ralph Fiennes, Christopher Lambert, Dolph Lundgren, and many others deliver outstanding performances in this comedic yet enigmatic film, Hail, Caesar! Set in the 1950s, the movie offers a delightful glimpse into the era and centers around Josh Brolin's character, Eddie Mannix.

The Lost City

Release date: March 25, 2022

If you are looking for a chill movie to watch, for which you don't have to give a lot of your attention and still understand all of it, this Channing Tatum movie would be the best. On top of everything, you get to watch Brad Pitt in action.

Channing Tatum is shown to be one of the characters in the book of the dazzling Sandra Bullock, who is on an adventure decoding ancient scripture, along with Daniel Radcliffe.

Enough said.

Dear John

Release date: January 24, 2010

Coming to the romantic genre films he has done, this is one Channing Tatum movie that should definitely be on this list. Also starring Amanda Seyfried, this Romantic/War movie is one pleasant flick to watch.

It is the story of a US soldier who has come home on leave and meets a conservative college student. The two fall in love and that should be it, to make you go watch this movie, because we are definitely watching it tonight.

Dog

Release date: February 18, 2022

Channing Tatum's filmography showcases his versatility across various genres. If you are a pet owner, particularly a dog owner, this movie is sure to tug at your heartstrings.

The plot revolves around two ex-Army Rangers who are forced to work together, leading to an emotional journey. This Channing Tatum starrer seamlessly blends elements of drama and the Road genre.

G.I. Joe

Release date: August 21, 2009

Picked up directly from your childhood days, this Channing Tatum movie doesn't need much of an explanation. But still, for the sake of Snake Eyes, this is a movie that introduces you to an elite military unit that is trying to defeat an evil organization and a notorious arms dealer.

You get to watch a live-action version of General Hawk, Duke, Ripcord, Heavy Duty, and most importantly both Snake Eyes and Storm Shadow.

