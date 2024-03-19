Who Is Big Boy? All We Know About The LA Radio DJ Set To Speak At Dr. Dre’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

LA radio DJ Big Boy is all set to speak at legendary producer Dr. Dre's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, where Dre will be honored with a star. This marks a significant moment for the two LA icons, especially after Dr. Dre, whose real name is Andre Romell Young, supported Big Boy in 2021 when he received his star. Convincing Dr. Dre to accept this honor was no easy task, according to Big Boy.

“He said, 'Big, make this make sense to me,” said Big Boy. The DJ says he threw in a few other names, like Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube, who both have stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, to warm him up to the idea.

Big Boy talking at the ceremony will be another high point in a friendship that goes back decades. Big says he first noticed Dre when he started his DJ career at KDAY.

“He was producing songs with his turntables; you know what I’m saying? I knew there was something special,” said Big Boy. “I’d be lying to you if I said, Oh, I saw it! I saw it. I saw increments of it.”

Let's take a minute and explore all about LA radio DJ Big Boy and this golden opportunity he has grabbed in his career.

Who is Big Boy?

Kurt Alexander, better known by his stage name Big Boy, is a popular American radio host and actor with national syndication. Since 1997, he has been the host of the morning show on Los Angeles Rhythmic Contemporary station KPWR (Power 106), until he relocated to KRRL (Real 92.3) in February 2015. His stage name, Big Boy, originates from his previous large physique, which he transformed through duodenal switch surgery in 2003, resulting in a dramatic weight loss of over 250 pounds, which nearly proved fatal.

Life and career

Big Boy moved to LA at age two. From DJing during high school parties to guarding The Pharcyde, he rose to fame as a radio host on Power 106. Known for his humor, he gained national attention as the announcer on Vibe TV's talk show in 1998. Since then, he's earned multiple awards and even appeared in films like Malibu's Most Wanted and Soul Plane. Big Boy's also ventured into video game voice acting and film production. He faced legal issues over a contract breach in 2015 but continued to excel in his career, syndicating his show and expanding into television.

