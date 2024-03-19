Making Fun Of My Weight Was National Sport’: Oprah Winfrey Claps Back At Critics During ABC Special On Ozempic Tren

In a recent hourlong prime-time special, popular figure Oprah Winfrey opened up about dieting and weight bias, aiming to challenge the stigma surrounding it and weight loss. Titled 'An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame, and the Weight Loss Revolution', Winfrey shared her own experiences, highlighting the pervasive shame she endured over her weight for decades.

Over the years, shame has been central to discussions about obesity treatment, especially with the emergence of new drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro. Winfrey's decision to publicly disclose her use of medication for weight management was a declaration that she refused to continue enduring the shame that had been with her for so long. Let us take a moment and learn more about what experts say about this

Expert opinions on people prescribing weight-loss medication

Dr. Michelle Hauser, the obesity medicine director at the Stanford Lifestyle and Weight Management Center, noted that many patients starting these medications have experienced shame both for struggling with their weight and for seeking help through weight loss drugs.

“People just are constantly getting this message, both internal bias and then external bias from other people,” she said. Some might think, “‘I shouldn’t have to rely on medication; I shouldn’t be dependent on them,’” she added.

Dr. Hauser tells patients to instead ask themselves, “Would you tell someone that about their blood pressure medication?”

Although Winfrey did not name the specific medication she was using, she revealed that upon starting the treatment, she realized for the first time that she had long believed people who didn't need to diet were simply relying on willpower and were somehow stronger than her.

“I felt like I was freed,” said Amy Kane, who joined Ms. Winfrey onstage to discuss losing 160 pounds on Mounjaro.

Side effects of weight-loss medication

On a side note, these medications come with notable side effects. A patient mentioned to Ms. Winfrey stopped taking a weight loss drug after experiencing severe symptoms, including vomiting blood, leading to an emergency room visit.

Dr. Amanda Velazquez, an obesity expert at Cedars-Sinai and a consultant for a weight loss drugmaker, downplayed the side effects, considering them "overhyped." Nevertheless, experts outside the program have warned of potential adverse effects such as nausea, dizziness, constipation, diarrhea, acid reflux, and, in extreme cases, malnutrition due to inadequate nutrient intake.

Moreover, patients often encounter challenges accessing these medications. Some insurers do not cover weight-loss drugs, and manufacturers struggle to meet demand. For instance, there is currently a shortage of almost all doses of Wegovy, as reported by the Food and Drug Administration.

Winfrey, who also recently announced she would not seek re-election for her position on the Weight Watchers board, has openly shared her weight loss journey. She famously showcased her efforts on her television show in 1988, pulling a red wagon filled with fat to symbolize her weight loss. However, despite her public struggles, she has faced harsh criticism and body scrutiny, as evidenced by a 1990 TV Guide cover labeling her as "bumpy, lumpy, and downright dumpy.

"She's also been subject to so much policing, so much surveillance, and so much scrutiny about her body," remarked Kate Manne, an associate professor at Cornell University and author of "Unshrinking: How to Face Fatphobia."

