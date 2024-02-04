Who Is Bob Marley's Wife Rita Marley? Son Ziggy Marley Says Mom Rita Was 'Backbone of Everything'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

The name of Bob Marley, the iconic Jamaican singer and songwriter, continues to resonate in the present world, despite his death in 1981, thanks to his beloved wife, Rita Marley. Rita Marley seamlessly tried her best to establish the name of Marley as a powerful foundation, born Alfarita Constantia Anderson in Santiago, Cuba, Rita ventured from the Caribbean to the world stage alongside her legendary husband. Let’s delve into the life of Rita who not only added but also played a major role in preserving Bob Marley’s established legacy.

Everything you need to know about Bob Marley's Wife, Rita Marley

Rita Marley was born on 25 July 1946, and her roots stretch from Cuba to Kingston, Jamaica, where she was predominantly raised by her aunt after her dad and mom separated. Her early years in the church choir foreshadowed a destiny intertwined with the track. As a youngster, she joined The Soulettes, a vocal group that set the stage for her come across with Bob Marley. Rita's melodic journey took flight under the guidance of Bob, who was then a part of every other institution, including The Wailing Wailers. The musical chemistry changed into a connection that blossomed right into a profound love.

Rita’s individual popularity in the reggae scene was just as significant. Representing the I-Threes, together with Judy Mowatt and Marcia Griffiths, her name was written in the history of reggae. The trio was the foundation of Bob’s shows, one of the female groups that the Jamaican music scene could not do without in its quest for longevity. Rita’s solo career with her multiple albums such as Who Feels It Knows It and Harambe presented her diversity and depth as a musician.

The death of Bob Marley in 1981 left a lasting impact on Rita’s life, marking it as a major turning point in her life. She found herself walking into a job she hadn’t expected to assume—that of managing Bob’s empire, from Tuff Gong Studios to his estate. Initially criticized and even facing legal challenges, Rita went through it all with courage. Despite these hindrances, under her direction, the Marley legacy grew into various business initiatives.

"I never see myself as Bob Marley’s widow. I still feel I’m working with him. I feel I’m still his partner," Rita had declared in 2000 highlighting her sentiment that encapsulates her unwavering commitment to Bob's vision, as retrieved via PEOPLE . The transformation of Bob's home into the Bob Marley Museum in 1986 and the establishment of the Rita Marley Foundation in 2014 exemplify her dedication to preserving his spiritual, cultural, and musical ideals.

Ziggy Marley on her mother, Rita Marley

In the words of Ziggy Marley, Rita is the backbone of everything. Ziggy, the son of Bob and Rita, acknowledges the pivotal role his mother played in shaping his father's career and shedded light on her mother’s efforts to continue with his late father’s legacy. “My mom is the backbone of everything. Without her, none of this would’ve been happening. My father's career wouldn’t be what it is. They really complement each other in that way,” Ziggy shared in a conversation with PEOPLE .

As per Ziggy, Rita and Bob's union was more than a physical connection, as he added, “You need someone like that by your side. You can’t do it alone. You could never do it alone.They had more than a physical connection. They had a spiritual connection, and that’s the deepest kind of connection you can have.”

Ziggy's sentiments echo the profound connection that Rita and Bob shared. Rita, now 77 and retired, continues to play a crucial role in preserving Bob's memory as a producer in the upcoming film, Bob Marley: One Love, slated for release on February 23, 2024.

