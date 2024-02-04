'He Would Laugh': Bob Marley's Son Ziggy Reveals How His Legendary Father Would've Reacted To His Biopic, One Love

The legendary icon Bob Marley’s life is finally being brought to the silver screen in upcoming biopic Bob Marley: One Love. And his son Ziggy Marley opened up to PEOPLE ahead of the release to talk about the film. He thinks that his father would have really loved to see this happen and that “He would laugh.”

What does Ziggy think Bob Marley would have thought of the film?

According to Ziggy, his dad would have gotten a real kick out of having a movie made on his iconic life. “He would laugh, but one of those proud laughs. He always wanted to make a movie. He was a creative person. He wanted to make a Western,” Ziggy said.

Much like this little fact, there are many parts of Bob Marley’s life and dreams that are not known to the public. And according to Ziggy, the film will help people connect with the late singer, his vision, and his ideas really deeply, and differently than ever before.

Ziggy was only 12 years old when Bob Marley passed away from cancer in 1981, at the very young age of 36. But now that Ziggy is 55 and has a family of his own, he is honored and really pumped to finally be able to bring the story of his father to the screen and shed light on the unknown parts of his life.

Not only Ziggy, but his mother Rita, and sister Cadella were all really involved in the making process in this film. The three of them are also producers in the movie while Ziggy’s wife Orly is an executive producer. The whole family is really excited that the great Bob Marley’s life will finally be presented to the public in a humanitarian and respectful way while honoring his legacy and his love for his family.

Other details about the movie

Bob Marley: One Love is coming out on 14th February 2024. The movie will focus on Marley’s rise to fame and his incredible music up until his untimely death in 1981. British actor Kingsley Ben-Adir is playing the role of Bob Marley in the film and Ziggy said that he has done a “really good job.” Other cast of the film include Lashana Lynch as Rita, James Norton as Chris Blackwell, and Daniel Melville Jr. as Norval Marley, Bob Marley’s father.

The Grammy winning musician also said that the film will show the audience a more humane and emotional side of his father, and that Kingsley has done an amazing job bringing Marley to life. “There’s moments in there where we’re like, ‘Yeah, that’s just like Daddy’... I want people to take away emotion, but the bigger idea is for people [to] come together and live together in peace and love. The message in the movie is unity. That’s what the movie stands for,” He said about the film.

In his interview with PEOPLE, Ziggy tells that his whole family, including his mother Rita, sisters Cadella and Sharon, and his six brothers Julian, Ky-Mani, DamianStephen, Rohan, and Robert all pitched the idea of the film to the studio and worked really hard together to bring their vision to life. Coming from them, the movie will be authentic and heartfelt, and the people will be able to feel the message of unity and love behind the film.

Family has always been the most important thing in Ziggy’s life. He now has seven children of his own. He said that it is the love he shares with his family that keeps him close to his father, even so many years after his death. “My smile is honoring him. I laugh and it looks like his laugh. Pieces of him are a part of me,” he said, clearly excited about finally being able to share his father’s story with the world.

