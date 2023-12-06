How old was Bob Marley when he died? Exploring the reason behind the musician's early demise

Trigger warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Fans of the legendary reggae musician Bob Marley are thrilled about the impending biopic about one of the most iconic figures in history. A new trailer for Bob Marley: One Love, the biopic film, has finally been released.

The reggae legend's brief but eventful life is explored in his upcoming drama-musical biopic. It looks at his ascent to prominence as a reggae music pioneer. The blend of his distinct voice and rocksteady, reggae, and ska influences in his compositions set his career apart.

While. the world is all set to celebrate the legendary musician's life, his death was unforgettably the most shocking news to the world. Let's take a look at what caused the legend's death at an early age!

What was the reason behind legendary singer Bob Marley's early death?

Marley collapsed while jogging in Central Park a few days after performing to raucous cheers at Madison Square Garden in September 1980. But after an ineffective eight months of therapy, Marley took a plane back to Jamaica. His condition deteriorated during the flight home, and upon arriving in Miami, he was taken to the hospital immediately. He passed away on May 11, 1981.

Marley passed away from a type of skin cancer called acral lentiginous melanoma.When it was first discovered in 1977, it was under one of his toe nails. Playing football in 1977, he became aware of melanoma for the first time. An injury to foot felt more severe than usual and continued to worsen. He was told to have his toe amputated by the doctors after they determined it was cancer.

He declined, though, since removing any portion of one's body from its "temple" is considered sinful in the Rastafarian faith. He agreed to a skin graft instead, but regrettably, this didn't stop the disease from spreading throughout his body by 1980.

Theories around Bob Marley's death

On May 21, 1981, Marley was given a state funeral in Jamaica. Edward Seaga, the prime minister, gave the eulogy. He was laid to rest with his Gibson Les Paul guitar next to his birthplace in a chapel.

Bob Marley passed away from cancer, but that didn't stop conspiracy theories from spreading. Some people think that because the singer supported some politicians in Jamaica, the CIA used radioactive boots to kill him. In fact, Marley's 1976 assassination attempt was orchestrated by the CIA. Aside from these theories, the explanation for Bob Marley's death is a simple one: cancer.

