EXCLUSIVE: Kingsley Ben-Adir feels humble as he shares his experience of his role in the movie Bob Marley: One Love

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Amidst the buzz surrounding the upcoming release of Bob Marley: One Love in theaters, actor Kingsley Ben-Adir offers a glimpse into his experience portraying the iconic musician. Ben-Adir, known for his roles in Barbie and Peaky Blinders, reflects on the unique opportunity the production had to delve into Marley's intimate life, thanks to the cooperation of his family and close associates.

Kingsley Ben-Adir on working in Bob Marley: One Love

Bob Marley, the legendary Jamaican musician, transcends generations with his timeless music and profound messages of love, unity and social justice. Honoring the incomparable legacy of Bob Marley, the biopic Bob Marley: One Love delves into the extraordinary journey of the reggae icon, encapsulating the essence of his enduring spirit. This biopic meticulously chronicles Marley's journey, from his humble beginnings to global stardom, showcasing his unwavering commitment to spreading a message of love and unity through his transcendent music.

Kingsley Ben-Adir, known for his renowned roles in Barbie and Peaky Blinders, will lead the film as he reprises the role of legendary Jamaican singer, Bob Marley, in the upcoming film. In a recent interview, as retrieved via Think Ink Communications, Ben-Adir opened up about how the production’s intimate access to their subject presented them with private information about the late Jamaican legend, which was previously only accessible to his close family.

“It was really a dream situation because you’re always trying to show the intimate side to someone. And here we were, with the access to and support of the people who loved him, and were often in the room with him at the moment that these scenes are taking place,” Ben-Adir shared.

The legacy of Bob Marley

Bob Marley, born Robert Nesta Marley, is celebrated as one of the most influential musicians of all time. Hailing from Jamaica, Marley's music transcended borders and generations, spreading messages of love, unity, and social justice. His unique blend of reggae, ska, and rocksteady revolutionized the music industry, earning him global recognition.

Marley's impact extended beyond the realm of music. As a Rastafarian icon, he advocated for spiritual enlightenment and social change. His outspoken support for democratic reforms and Pan-Africanism solidified his status as a cultural and political figure. Despite facing obstacles and an assassination attempt, Marley remained steadfast in his commitment to his beliefs and principles.

However, Marley's life was tragically cut short by illness. In 1980, he collapsed while jogging in Central Park and was later diagnosed with acral lentiginous melanoma, a type of skin cancer. Despite undergoing treatment, Marley's condition deteriorated, and he passed away on May 11, 1981, at the age of 36, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire millions worldwide.

As Bob Marley: One Love sets to grace the silver screen, audiences have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the life and legacy of the legendary musician. Through the lens of Kingsley Ben-Adir's portrayal and the meticulous attention to detail by the production team, viewers can gain a deeper understanding of Marley's journey and the impact of his music on the world.

Stay tuned for BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE, as it hits the theaters on February 16, 2024.

