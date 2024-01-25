Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Make Surprise Entry At Bob Marley Movie Premiere; DEETS Inside

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance on Tuesday, 23 January, at the premiere of Bob Marley: One Love in Jamaica. The couple walked the red carpet hand-in-hand, with Meghan Markle donning a black spaghetti strap top with Carolina Herrera skirt and Jennifer Meyer earrings. At the same time, Prince Harry put on a suit sans tie for the evening at the Carib Theater in Kingston.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's surprise appearance at Bob Marley movie premiere

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry chatted with fellow attendees on the red carpet, including Bob Marley's son, Ziggy. They also posed for photos with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness, the president and CEO of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon, Brian Robbins, and his wife, Tracy James. The couple, longtime fans of Bob Marley's music and message, were delighted to attend the film's premiere after receiving an invite from the Robbins family, with whom they have a personal friendship.

The outing marks a return trip to Jamaica for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Before their engagement, the couple headed to the Caribbean country together for the 2017 wedding of Harry's friend Tom "Skippy" Inskip to Lara Hughes-Young.

The joint outing came just days after Prince Harry attended the Living Legends of Aviation Awards in Beverly Hills on Friday, 19 January, where he was honored as an inductee. Meghan missed the event because one of their children became ill. The couple are parents to son Prince Archie, 4, and daughter Princess Lilibet, 2.

What is Bob Marley: One Love about?

Bob Marley: One Love is a documentary that chronicles the life of Bob Marley, from Jamaican upbringing to becoming the world's most famous reggae singer. It showcases his personal life, including family gatherings and soccer games, as well as his public performances in large stadiums, showcasing his talent and impact.

The official synopsis from Paramount Pictures reads: "BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity. On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob's powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music."

Reinaldo Marcus Green has cast Kingsley Ben-Adir as Bob Marley in the role of historical icon. Ben-Adir has previously portrayed Malcolm X in One Night in Miami, Vera, The OA, Peaky Blinders, and High Fidelity. He has also starred in Greta Gerwig's Barbie and played the villainous Gravik in the Marvel Disney+ series Secret Invasion. Green believes Ben-Adir has the special something to capture Marley's unique spirit and will be a challenging actor to portray.

Other actors in the cast include Lashana Lynch, who will play Bob Marley's wife, Rita. Lynch played the character of Nomi in the most recent Bond film, No Time to Die. She also recently appeared as Miss Honey in Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical. Much like Ben-Adir, she was also a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having played Maria Rambeau in Captain Marvel.

Other actors joining the cast are James Norton as Chris Blackwell, Anna-Sharé Blake as Judy Mowatt, Naomi Cowan as Marcia Griffiths, Umi Myers as Cindy Breakspeare, Aston Barrett Jr. as FamilyMan Barrett, Gawaine "J-Summa" Campbell as Antonio 'Gillie' Gilbert, David Kerr as Junior Marvin, Hector Roots Lewis as Carlton Carly Barrett, Sheldon Shepherd as Neville Garrick, and Stefan A.D Wade as Seeco Patterson.

Bob Marley: One Love is hitting theaters on February 14. It will initially receive an exclusive theatrical release. Once that window ends, and since the film is being distributed by Paramount Pictures, it will ultimately be available to stream on Paramount+.

