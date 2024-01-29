10 Singers Who've Surprisingly Never Won A Grammy; From Bob Marley to Nicki Minaj: See The List As We Gear Up for the 2024 Awards

Award ceremonies and controversies go hand in hand. With less than a week remaining for the 2024 Grammy Awards, the most coveted music award ceremony in the world, we are looking back at some of the major snubs in the history of the Recording Academy. Below is a list of 10 acclaimed singers including Nicki Minaj, Bob Marley, and more, who surprisingly never won a Grammy Award despite delivering chart-topping hits.

Grammys, known for its infamous snubs, has been labeled as Scammys by several celebrities (more indirectly than directly) and their devoted fandoms over the years. Scroll to read about;

10 artists who we feel were snubbed by the Grammy Award

10. Miley Cyrus

The former Disney channel star had only two Grammy nominations to speak highly about before her six Grammy nominations this year. Miley Cyrus was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album in 2015 for Bangerz. Her second nomination came in 2022 which was for her collaboration with Lil Nas X on his album Montero. This year, Cyrus is up for Record of the Year and Song of the Year, courtesy of her smash hit Flowers which took over the world last year. Her album Endless Summer Vacation is also in the competition for Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year. Will Miley finally take home a long-overdue gold gramophone this year? Only time will tell.

9. ABBA

One of the most loved pop groups in history, Abba, the four-member group is known for their songs Money Money Money and Dancing Queen. The Swedish pop group has five Grammy nominations in total but zero wins.

8. Bob Marley

Marley, who died in 1981, was hands down the undisputed king of reggae music. Despite his contributions to the genre, the Jamaican singer never won a Grammy or was even nominated while alive. 20 years after his death, the No Woman No Cry singer was recognized in 2001 in the Best Long Form Video and Best Music Film categories for being the subject of Rebel Music: The Bob Marley Story, a documentary made on his life. The same year, he was also awarded the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

7. Lana Del Ray

11 Grammy nominations and zero wins do not do justice to the success that Lana Del Ray has seen since stepping foot in the music industry. This year, the Young and Beautiful singer is competing in five different categories including Album Of The Year and Song Of The Year. She also has a shot at winning Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Candy Necklace, her collaborative effort with Jon Batiste.

6. Snoop Dogg

Sixteen Grammy nominations but zero wins. Snoop Dogg whose real name is Calvin Broadus famously boycotted the Grammys in 2016 saying “No need to blow smoke up my [a*s]. I’d rather blow some real smoke with my loved ones and count the 17×s I been invited with the same result.”

5. Katy Perry

Earning her first Grammy nomination at the 51st Grammy Awards in 2009, the Hot n Cold singer boasts an impressive 13 Grammy nominations under her belt but no gold gramophones to decorate her selves at home. She, however, feels “nice to even be acknowledged” by the recording academy, as she disclosed in her interview with Capital FM in 2013.

4. Demi Lovato

No luck at the Grammys for the Sorry Not Sorry singer. It's surprising how much good music and how many deserving artists still await recognition from the Recording Academy. Lovato, however, has two Grammy nominations, the first of which she received in 2017 in the Best Pop Vocal Album category for her 2015 record Confident. The second one came in 2019 in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category, courtesy of her duet with Christina Aguilera on Fall in Line.

3. BTS

The current biggest boy band in the world, the seven-member group stands equivalent to the likes of Michael Jackson when it comes to making and breaking music records. Their songs Dynamite and Butter topped the Billboard Hot 100 charts with the latter blocking the top spot on it for 10 weeks. BTS, however, could not take home the coveted Grammy Award the two times they were nominated for the aforementioned songs. Last year, they again faced disappointment in the Best Music Video category. Their collaboration with Coldplay was also up for awards but faced the same result.

2. Sia

Earning her first Grammy nomination in 2012, the Cheap Thrills singer followed it up with eight other nods from the Recording Academy. None of her nine Grammy nominations could win her the gold though. Sia has penned hits for artists such as Beyonce, Rihanna, Britney Spears, and more throughout her career.

1. Nicki Minaj

With 12 Grammy nominations, Nicki Minaj is yet to win her first Grammy Award. She has a shot at it this year, courtesy of her song Barbie World from Barbie the Movie which is nominated for Best Rap Song and Best Song Written For Visual Media category.

