Who plays Bob Marley in the new movie? Exploring Kingsley Ben-Adir life, and career amid One Love trailer drop

Get ready to groove to the rhythm of Bob Marley’s iconic life in the upcoming film Bob Marley: One Love. But the burning question on everyone’s mind is: Who plays the legendary reggae musician? Let’s dive into the world of actor Kingsley Ben-Adir, the man behind the Marley magic.

The unveiling of One Love

In a recent trailer drop, Kingsley Ben-Adir takes on the role of Bob Marley, donning deadlocks and a Jamaican patois. The film chronicles Marley’s journey from a failed assassination attempt to becoming a musical legend spreading a message of love during tumultuous times.

Before stepping into the shoes of Bob Marley, Ben Adir had already marked his presence in the acting realm. With breakout roles like Colonel Ben Younger in Peaky Blinders and portraying Malcolm X in the 2020 movie One Night In Miami..

His versatility as an actor garnered widespread love and appreciation. According to reports, he locked himself in a room for three days to prepare for the Malcolm X role. This reflects his dedication and commitment towards his craft.

More deets on Bob Marley’s biopic

The biopic delves into Marley’s journey of overcoming adversity, including a harrowing failed assassination attempt. Marley’s commitment to spreading a message of love and unity during tumultuous times takes the center stage, as highlighted in his poignant words: “There’s a war going on. How can I bring peace? I can’t even get peace for myself.”

Joining Ben-Adir on this musical odyssey are talents like Lashana Lynch as Rita Marley and James Norton as record producer Chris Blackwell. The film, produced in collaboration with the Marley family, boasts a cast that promises to bring Marley’s story to life. In a heart-warming clip, Ziggy Marley, Bob Marley’s son, praises Kingsley Ben-Adir’s portrayal. Ziggy emphasizes how Ben-Adir captures not just the legend but also the human and emotional side of his father, ensuring authenticity in every frame.

