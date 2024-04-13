Bob Marley One Love: Where to Watch the Documentary Online; Streaming Details & More to Know

Bob Marley: One Love made its way to Paramount+ on Friday. The Bob Marley biopic that stars Kingsley Ben-Adir as the titular character already hit Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and other digital platforms in March.

Based on the reggae icon’s life, the film delves into Bob Marley’s journey around music to become a genre legend and a global symbol of Jamaican music and culture. He rose as one of the first international superstars from Jamaica amid political turmoil in the nation

How to stream Bob Marley: One Love online?

Bob Marley: One Love was officially released on Paramount+ on April 12 Friday. Paramount subscribers can stream One Love now available on the platform. Those without a Paramount subscription can avail of a free trial on the streaming platform for the first week.

Streaming options at Paramount+ include a $5.99/month plan with Paramount+ Essential and a $11.99/month plan with Paramount+ and Showtime. The Premium option gives users access to Showtime and local CBS stations.

Bob Marley: One Love is also available on VOD in Prime Video, Apple TV, and other digital platforms since March 19. However, the biopic hit theatres on 14 February 2024. One Love is available to stream for free on Prime Video and with a free trial on MGM+. Digital copies can be purchased at $19.99. It will also be available for pre-order on Blu-ray and DVD on May 28.

Other new movies that have recently surfaced on Paramount+ are Mean Girls, Top Gun: Maverick, and Good Burger 2.

Bob Marley: One Love wows at the box office

Helmed by director Reinaldo Marcus Green, Bob Marley: One Love chronicles the Jamaican cultural icon’s powerful story. After its release in theaters, the movie debuted at No.1 at the box office for two consecutive weeks, per Billboard. According to IMDb, the film's description reads, “The story of how reggae icon Bob Marley overcame adversity, and the journey behind his revolutionary music.”

In its opening weekend, One Love earned $23 million and summed up to $46.2 million within the first week. It became one of the highest-grossing biopics of all time with a $100 million global income.

Bob Marley’s son, Ziggy sat for an interview with Billboard to reflect on the movie and his legendary father’s life. “It’s more than my father’s story. It talks about his life, but I think now is the time for this message of ‘one love’ to be put into the global view. I think it’s a very important time and we’re in a very significant time in the world, so you know, the idea of ‘one love,’ It’s pretty cool to have that out there,” Ziggy Marley told Billboard

One Love stars Kingsley Ben-Adir as Bob Marley, Lashana Lynch as Rita Marley, James Norton as Chris Blackwell, Tosin Cole as Tyrone Downie, Umi Myers as Cindy Breakspeare, Anthony Welsh as Don Taylor, and others.

Bob Marley: One Love is available to stream on Paramount+ and Prime Video.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kingsley Ben-Adir Feels Humble As He Shares His Experience Of His Role In The Movie Bob Marley: One Love