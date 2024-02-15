Bob Marley One Love Review: Iconic reggae musician's story is compelling but the film is not engaging enough

Bob Marley: One Love directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and starring Kingsley Ben-Adir and Lashana Lynch focuses on the last few years of Bob Marley's inspiring life, dedicated to spreading love and humanity through his music.

Plot:

Bob Marley: One Love is the story of famous Jamaican singer and guitarist Bob Marley, who in his short life, gave hope and meaning to millions, through the music he created. The movie primarily focuses on the last five years of his life where there was an assassination attempt after which he shifted base to the east for a brief before returning to Jamaica, very soon after being diagnosed with Skin Cancer. Bob is said to be the most famous Jamaican in the world and his studio album Exodus is said to be among the best albums of the 20th century.

What works for Bob Marley: One Love:

Bob Marley: One Love is an honest account of musical maestro Bob Marley's life. It doesn't hide the pop-star's frailties. The film succeeds in showing how massive an icon Bob used to be in the 1970s. The performances in the film are spectacular, especially by Kingsley Ben-Adir and Lashana Lynch. The set design is impeccable and so is the cinematography. The jamming sessions of Bob Marley are very enjoyable to watch.

What doesn't work for Bob Marley: One Love:

Bob Marley: One Love is unable to form the necessary connect that it should be able to form through its proceedings, for someone who is probably less aware of the phenomenon that he was and still continues to be. I found myself slightly less engaged and would have really loved for it to be otherwise. The film's structure feels off. There are a number of flashback scenes but most of them really don't help stitch the story better. The movie feels choppy and it also gets slow in the middle portions. Lastly, most of the actors playing supporting roles have undercooked parts.

Performances in Bob Marley: One Love

Kingsley Ben-Adir as Bob Marley is terrific. He breathes life into the character of Bob and keeps you totally invested. He surely does justice to the legacy of the reggae musician.

Lashana Lynch as Rita Marley is brilliant. She plays her part with great restraint. The confrontational scene between Bob and Rita in Paris is where she really steals the show.

All supporting actors in the film do well but their undercooked parts leave one desired for more.

Final Verdict of Bob Marley: One Love

Bob Marley: One Love is a credible biopic of the music sensation Bob Marley. However, it has structural issues and also gets slow in the middle portions, which don't allow it to remain a cut above other biopics and dramas on musicians.

