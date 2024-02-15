Bob Marley One Love Review: Iconic reggae musician's story is compelling but the film is not engaging enough

pinkvilla
Explore All Latest Web series Web Stories Trending Videos Photos
Explore All Bollywood Hollywood TV South Anime Box Office Collection Exclusives Movie Reviews
Explore All Love & Relationships People Weddings Food & Travel Home Decor
Explore All Basketball NFL WWE UFC
Explore All Music TV Series News
Explore All Beauty Fashion Lifestyle
Explore All Celebrity Style Style Tips
Explore All Weight Loss Diet Fitness Food and Nutrition Remedies
Explore All Hair Care Hair Styles Makeup Skin Care
Explore All Aquarius Aries Cancer Capricorn Gemini Leo Libra Pisces Sagittarius Scorpio Taurus Virgo
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL
Hamburger Menu pinkvilla
Home
Explore All Latest Web series Web Stories Trending Videos Photos
Explore All Home Categories

Jodhaa Akbar turns 16: Think you’ve watched Hrithik Roshan-Aishwarya Rai’s film enough? Take this QUIZ to see if you know it all

Shrimad Ramayan PROMO: Lord Rama to go on 14 years of exile to honor mother Kaikeyi's wish

Ram Charan sends birthday wishes to RC16 director Buchi Babu Sana; says ‘Let's stir up some excitement’

QUIZ: How well do you know Ryan Reynolds? Take the trivia and find out if you are a superfan of the Deadpool star

Who Played in the Last 10 Super Bowls and Who Won?

Prince Harry Tries Luck At Sit Skiing, Meghan Markle Cheers For Him; Check Out

A Sign of Affection Episode 7: Release Date, Where To Watch, What To Expect And More

Jinny’s Kitchen: Hit variety show with Choi Woo Shik, Park Seo Joon, more confirms season 2; New cast under wraps

Chiyaan Vikram starrer Thangalaan is based on the history of Kolar Gold Fields: Reports
Entertainment
Explore All Bollywood Hollywood TV South Anime Box Office Collection Exclusives Movie Reviews
Explore All Entertainment Categories

Jodhaa Akbar turns 16: Think you’ve watched Hrithik Roshan-Aishwarya Rai’s film enough? Take this QUIZ to see if you know it all

Ram Charan sends birthday wishes to RC16 director Buchi Babu Sana; says ‘Let's stir up some excitement’

QUIZ: How well do you know Ryan Reynolds? Take the trivia and find out if you are a superfan of the Deadpool star

Prince Harry Tries Luck At Sit Skiing, Meghan Markle Cheers For Him; Check Out

A Sign of Affection Episode 7: Release Date, Where To Watch, What To Expect And More

Chiyaan Vikram starrer Thangalaan is based on the history of Kolar Gold Fields: Reports

Did you know Arbaaz Khan was offered Akshay Kumar's role in Khiladi? Actor reveals what went wrong

Satyaprem Ki Katha helmer Sameer Vidwans marries AD Juilee Sonalkar; Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani shower love

EXCLUSIVE: G-Eazy Shares If He'll Ever Consider Doing A Bollywood Movie And How He'd Like To Collab With Priyanka Chopra
Lifestyle
Explore All Love & Relationships People Weddings Food & Travel Home Decor
Sports
Explore All Basketball NFL WWE UFC
Explore All Sports Categories

Who Played in the Last 10 Super Bowls and Who Won?

Who Is Mariah Riddlesprigger? All About Giannis Antetokounmpo's Fiancée

UFC 298 Purse and Salaries: How Much Will Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria Make for Their Featherweight Title Fight?

How to Watch NBA Celebrity All-Star Game 2024: Start Time, Rosters, TV and Live Streaming

Who Is Tavia Shackles? All About Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's Wife

Do Nba Stars Get Paid For Playing In The All-Star Game? What Is The Prize For Winning?

After Super Bowl Performance, WWE Superstar Wants Usher To Sing His Wrestlemania 40 Entrance

’It Is His right’: Jay Shah Throws His Weight Behind Virat Kohli’s Personal Leave Amid Ind vs Eng Test Series

Watch: Taylor Swift Had THIS Reaction To Travis Kelce Publicly Serenading Her By Singing ‘You Belong With Me’
Korean
Explore All Music TV Series News
Explore All Korean Categories

Jinny’s Kitchen: Hit variety show with Choi Woo Shik, Park Seo Joon, more confirms season 2; New cast under wraps

Big Mouth, W: Two Worlds, Romance Is a Bonus Book and more; VOTE for the best Lee Jong Suk K-drama

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo addresses dating rumor with India Eisley, ahead of solo debut album ENTITY release

Lee Kang In-Son Heung Min: All about the Korean footballers' feud that resulted in Spurs player's finger injury

Marry My Husband's Lee Gi Kwang to miss reward vacation for THIS reason; Park Min Young, Na In Woo to go

TEMPEST’s Hwarang, Xdinary Heroes’ Gaon and EPEX’s Keum confirmed as Show Champion’s new MC trio

Marry My Husband fame Na In Woo confirms military enlistment; to file application after celebratory Vietnam trip

Top 15 most-watched K-dramas on Netflix: The Glory, Squid Game, Twenty-Five Twenty-One, and more

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo makes cinematic solo debut with STAY music video from ENTITY, an emotive reflection; WATCH
Select
Explore All Beauty Fashion Lifestyle
Fashion
Explore All Celebrity Style Style Tips
Explore All Fashion Categories

Tara Sutaria's embellished ivory saree with backless blouse is the perfect team bride staple

Alia Bhatt aces power dressing in Elie Saab's Rs 2,94,960 ombre green pantsuit

Kareena Kapoor Khan stylishly pairs earth tones with Rs 15 lakh Hermès Birkin bag for latest airport look

Sonam Kapoor looks ‘professional but sexy’ in gray waveform blazer with black skirt and matching bralette

Amy Jackson’s red Rs 1,28,900 flower embellished cut-out midi dress is everything you need for a Valentine’s dinner date

Reel vs Real: Alia Bhatt to Kiara Advani; decoding Bollywood divas' on-screen and offscreen wedding looks

Shilpa Shetty Kundra wears custom hand-painted kalamkari saree; all you need to know about her look

Dakota Johnson wears naked dress for Madame Web promotions and its star of the night

Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor to Triptii Dimri: 7 celebrity-approved dresses to celebrate Galentine's Day
Health
Explore All Weight Loss Diet Fitness Food and Nutrition Remedies
Beauty
Explore All Hair Care Hair Styles Makeup Skin Care
Horoscope
Explore All Aquarius Aries Cancer Capricorn Gemini Leo Libra Pisces Sagittarius Scorpio Taurus Virgo
Advertisement
Bob Marley: One Love trailer movie poster

Bob Marley: One Love Movie Review

English

Drama
Biography
Music

14 Feb 2024

Rating

6.2/10

User Rating

2.5/5

Rate this Movie

Rating

6.2/10

User Rating

2.5/5

Rate this Movie

Bob Marley One Love Review: Iconic reggae musician's story is compelling but the film is not engaging enough

Bob Marley: One Love directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and starring Kingsley Ben-Adir and Lashana Lynch is now playing at a theatre near you.

by Rishil Jogani

Published on Feb 15, 2024   |  07:36 PM IST  |  821
News Comment Share
Kingsley Ben-Adir

Bob Marley: One Love is now playing at a theatre near you (Credit: Viacom 18 Studios)

Name: Bob Marley: One Love

Cast: Kingsley Ben-Adir,Lashana Lynch,James Norton

Rating: 2.5

Where to watch: Theatre

Bob Marley: One Love directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and starring Kingsley Ben-Adir and Lashana Lynch focuses on the last few years of Bob Marley's inspiring life, dedicated to spreading love and humanity through his music.

Plot:

Bob Marley: One Love is the story of famous Jamaican singer and guitarist Bob Marley, who in his short life, gave hope and meaning to millions, through the music he created. The movie primarily focuses on the last five years of his life where there was an assassination attempt after which he shifted base to the east for a brief before returning to Jamaica, very soon after being diagnosed with Skin Cancer. Bob is said to be the most famous Jamaican in the world and his studio album Exodus is said to be among the best albums of the 20th century.

What works for Bob Marley: One Love:

Bob Marley: One Love is an honest account of musical maestro Bob Marley's life. It doesn't hide the pop-star's frailties. The film succeeds in showing how massive an icon Bob used to be in the 1970s. The performances in the film are spectacular, especially by Kingsley Ben-Adir and Lashana Lynch. The set design is impeccable and so is the cinematography. The jamming sessions of Bob Marley are very enjoyable to watch.

What doesn't work for Bob Marley: One Love:

Bob Marley: One Love is unable to form the necessary connect that it should be able to form through its proceedings, for someone who is probably less aware of the phenomenon that he was and still continues to be. I found myself slightly less engaged and would have really loved for it to be otherwise. The film's structure feels off. There are a number of flashback scenes but most of them really don't help stitch the story better. The movie feels choppy and it also gets slow in the middle portions. Lastly, most of the actors playing supporting roles have undercooked parts.

Watch the Bob Marley: One Love Trailer

Performances in Bob Marley: One Love

Kingsley Ben-Adir as Bob Marley is terrific. He breathes life into the character of Bob and keeps you totally invested. He surely does justice to the legacy of the reggae musician.
Lashana Lynch as Rita Marley is brilliant. She plays her part with great restraint. The confrontational scene between Bob and Rita in Paris is where she really steals the show.
All supporting actors in the film do well but their undercooked parts leave one desired for more.

Final Verdict of Bob Marley: One Love

Bob Marley: One Love is a credible biopic of the music sensation Bob Marley. However, it has structural issues and also gets slow in the middle portions, which don't allow it to remain a cut above other biopics and dramas on musicians.
The film now plays at a theatre near you.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Rishil Jogani
A journalist who is perennially hungry for entertainment. Loves tracking and analyzing box office collections of movies. Also enjoys studying the func... Read more

Credits: Pinkvilla

Extend your reading on the similar topics

user reviews (0)

Movie Reviews

Redirection

Featured

Bollywood

Hollywood

Tollywood

Trending Movies

Hanu Man

Hanu Man

Action,Fantasy

Released on: 12 Jan 2024

Critics Ratings: 3.5

Collection: Rupees Sign 278.45 cr.

Yellow Strip
Fighter

Fighter

Action,Drama

Released on: 25 Jan 2024

Critics Ratings: 4

Collection: Rupees Sign 325.00 cr.

Yellow Strip
Captain Miller

Captain Miller

Action,Drama

Released on: 12 Jan 2024

Critics Ratings: 4

Collection: Rupees Sign 61.40 cr.

Yellow Strip

Movie Trailers

upcoming movies

Operation Valentine 2024 movie Video Icon

Operation Valentine

Action • Drama

Release date: 16 Feb 2024

Siren 2024 movie Video Icon

Siren

Action • Thriller

Release date: 16 Feb 2024

This Is Me…Now: A Love Story 2024 movie Video Icon

This Is Me…Now: A Love...

Drama • Musical

Release date: 16 Feb 2024

Bhamakalapam 2 2024 movie Video Icon

Bhamakalapam 2

Crime • Dark

Release date: 16 Feb 2024

Bhimaa 2024 movie Video Icon

Bhimaa

Action • Drama

Release date: 16 Feb 2024

Aakhir Palaayan Kab Tak? 2024 movie Video Icon

Aakhir Palaayan Kab Tak?

Drama

Release date: 16 Feb 2024

Land of Bad 2024 movie Video Icon

Land Of Bad

Action • Thriller

Release date: 16 Feb 2024

Bleeding Love 2024 movie Video Icon

Bleeding Love

Drama

Release date: 16 Feb 2024

Shivrayancha Chhava 2024 movie Video Icon

Shivrayancha Chhava

Action • History

Release date: 16 Feb 2024

Drive-Away Dolls 2024 movie Video Icon

Drive-Away Dolls

Action • Comedy

Release date: 23 Feb 2024

latest movies

Bramayugam 2024 movie Video Icon

Bramayugam

Horror • Thriller

Madame Web 2024 movie Video Icon

Madame Web

Action • Superhero

Players 2024 movie Video Icon

Players

Comedy • Romance

Bob Marley: One Love 2024 movie Video Icon

Bob Marley: One Love

Drama • Biography

Premalu 2024 movie Video Icon

Premalu

Comedy • Romantic

Lal Salaam 2024 movie Video Icon

Lal Salaam

Drama • Thriller

2.5

Lisa Frankenstein 2024 movie Video Icon

Lisa Frankenstein

Comedy • Horror

Ooru Peru Bhairavakona 2024 movie Video Icon

Ooru Peru Bhairavakona

Fantasy • Thriller

Suncoast 2024 movie Video Icon

Suncoast

Drama

Upgraded 2024 movie Video Icon

Upgraded

Comedy • Romance

Explore More

General Trending Topics

General Trending Topics

List of all Topics

Explore More

Explore More
All About Movies

All About Movies

List of movies of all time with all revelant details

Explore More

Explore More
Best Movies to Watch

Best Movies to Watch

All time favourite movies with highest grossing on box office

Explore More

Explore More
×
Advertisement
close