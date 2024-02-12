Every Movie Trailer That Dropped During Super Bowl 2024: From Deadpool 3 To A Quiet Place Day One

The Super Bowl concluded on Sunday, February 11, with Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) winning the title. While Travis and Taylor and the Swifties by association had a big night, it was the cinephile community as well who returned home, satisfied and fulfilled, courtesy of a dozen movie trailers, teasers, and promos that dropped during the big game. In case you missed any of the several exciting and long-anticipated trailers, make sure to check them out in the list below

Every movie trailer that dropped during Super Bowl 2024

Wicked: Part One

The first of the two-part movie adaptation of the 2003 Tony-winning Broadway musical of the same name is set to release on November 27, 2024. It tells the story of a green-skinned woman framed by the Wizard of Oz who later becomes the Wicked Witch of the West. Cynthia Erivo stars in the lead role alongside Ariana Grande, who plays the Good Witch of the North. Jonathon Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff, Goldblum, Sthan Slater, and Bowen Yang also form the Wicked ensemble.

Deadpool and Wolverine

Previously known as Deadpool 3, Deadpool & Wolverine will be available in cinemas from July 26. Starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as titular characters, the third installment in the franchise is expected to explore the friendship between the super duo. The film will also mark The franchise’s merger with MCU.

Monkey Man

An anonymous young man seeks vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to oppress the poor and the powerless. The movie stars Dev Patel, Jomon Thomas, Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld, Ian Cooper, Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Christene Haeble, and Ajay Nagpal. It will hit theaters on April 5, 2024.

Twisters

Twisters is a standalone sequel to the 1996 film Twister and stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, Anthony Ramos, Kiernan Shipka, Maura Tierney, and David Corenswet. The movie centers around a bunch of storm chasers who risk their lives to test an experimental weather alert system. Twisters will be out in theaters on July 19, 2024.

IF

Starring Cailey Fleming, Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, and Fiona Shaw in major roles, IF revolves around a girl who discovers that she can see everyone’s Imaginary Friends (IFs). After discovering her superpower, the girl embarks on an adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids. IF releases on May 17, 2024.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

The latest installment of the Planet of the Apes franchise will hit theaters on May 10. Kingdom of the Planet of Apes takes place nearly three hundred years after the events of the previous film, War for the Planet of the Apes, which was released in 2017. The film, directed by Wes Bell, stars Owne Teague, Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, Peter Macon, and William H. Macy.

Despicable Me 4

According to the IMDb synopsis, Gru encounters a new adversary in Maxime Le Mal and his girlfriend Valentina, leading the family to embark on a perilous journey on the run. Despicable Me stars Steve Carrel, Kristen Wiig, Will Ferrell, Sofia Vergara, Joey King, Stephen Colbert, and more and will be released on July 3, 2024.

Kung-Fu Panda 4

Po must train a new warrior after he is tapped to become the spiritual leader of the Valley of Peace. He, however, faces a challenge in the form of a shape-shifting sorceress who plans to re-summon all the master villains whom Po has vanquished to the spirit realm. Kung Fu 4 features Viola Davis, Dustin Hoffman, Jack Black, Awkwafina, James Hong, and more. It is slated for a March 8, 2024 release.

Inside Out 2

Follow Riley, in her teenage years, encountering new emotions. The cast of the film includes Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, Tony Hale, Maya Hawke, and June Squibb. Inside Out 2, the sequel of the 2015 film of the same moniker will hit the theater on June 3, 2024.

A Quiet Place: Day One

A Quiet Place: Day One is an upcoming apocalyptic horror film that serves as a spin-off prequel to A Quiet Place film series. It is slated for a June 28, 2024 release and stars Lupita Nyong’I, Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff, and Djimon Hounsou.

Bob Marley: One Love

The movie aims to chronicle the life of Jamaican singer and songwriter Bob Marley. How did the reggae legend overcome obstacles to emerge as one of the most celebrated musicians globally? Catch Bob Marley in theaters on February 23, 2024, to unravel his remarkable journey.

The Fall Guy

The Barbienheimer duo, Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt join forces in The Fall Guy, which is due to release on May 3, 2023. IMDb synopsis of the film states: Colt Seavers is a stuntman who left the business a year earlier to focus on both his physical and mental health. He's drafted back into service when the star of a mega-budget studio movie, which is being directed by his ex, goes missing.